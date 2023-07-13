Watch: 'It Was Grooming' – Former LGBT Activist Disavows Woke Work, Says 'Children Told Complete Untruths'

A former LGBT activist now says she regrets her previous efforts at normalizing the transgender movement and said she equates her work with “grooming” children.

A woman named Kay Yang told Fox News that she went to work for the LGBT movement in New York beginning in 2011 with the best of intentions.

Back then, Yang said she knew very little about transgender people and that she rarely encountered them.

After the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 in Obergefell v. Hodges that same-sex marriage was constitutional in all 50 states, she was elated.

In her previous work, she said, “I thought, ‘Wow, I want to help people who are being marginalized, who are being oppressed, I don’t think that anyone should be discriminated against.’”

But throughout the years, the movement began to embrace radical gender ideologies that she did not sign up for.

She went along with them.

“I was hired to conduct LGBT community outreach and education,” she said.

A former LGBT activist speaks out. pic.twitter.com/ELNSmHbRNW — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) July 12, 2023

Should pro-LGBT materials be banned from schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Her excitement turned to sorrow when she said she realized at a point in her life that the movement she was fighting for was exploiting her in its attempts to reach children.

Eventually, she explained, she was used as part of a campaign to convince minors to receive irreversible mastectomies and other surgeries.

“I started to realize that what I had been doing at my job at the LGBT Center, it was grooming,” she said.

“I had no idea that what I was doing at the time I was being used as a Trojan horse for this like huge marketing campaign [for gender ideology],” she told Fox News. “I didn’t know what was going on that was normalizing these policies and these practices that are pushing irreversible medical damage on healthy children.”

As the LGBT movement began to focus more on indoctrinating children, she said she had seen enough.

“I feel like I was exploited, and I feel like I was taken advantage of,” she said. “I feel like my good intentions, my youthfulness, the position that I had in my home community, all of that was utilized to push [gender] ideology on my local community,” Yang said.

The now-vocal opponent of radical trans ideology added, ”I came to realize what we were doing… years after the fact. I looked back and [thought], ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’”

“What have I contributed to?” she continued. “I actually felt devastated. It was very difficult to process and deal with. I had to really face myself and what I had done,” she added.

Yang now uses her energy to protect children, she explained.

“I’m really concerned that our children are being told complete untruths about themselves and their bodies and the world around them, and that’s setting them up for danger, and it’s setting them up to internalize feelings of shame against their own body just for being a male or being a female,” Yang said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.