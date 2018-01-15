New Book Reveals What Justice Scalia Loved About Trump

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia spoke approvingly of President Donald Trump’s candidacy in the early days of the Republican primary, a new memoir claims.

Bryan Garner, an accomplished lexicographer and friend of the late justice, will release an account of his friendship with Scalia on Tuesday.

The book, “Nino and Me,” relates Scalia’s appraisal of the GOP presidential field during the opening sequence of the primary.

“Justice Scalia thought it was most refreshing to have a candidate who was pretty much unfiltered and utterly frank,” Garner wrote.

“But he was fascinated by the fact that Trump was so outspoken in an unfiltered way, and therefore we were seeing something a little more genuine than a candidate whose every utterance is airbrushed,” he added.

Garner emphasized that Scalia’s observations were made at an early stage of the 2016 campaign cycle.

Justice Scalia thought Trump was a refreshing candidate who was utterly frank, says Bryan Garner, author of new book about the late jurist https://t.co/o3cUDxIHcI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 15, 2018

Scalia died in February 2016, several months before Trump eventually secured the Republican presidential nomination.

The Wall Street Journal first highlighted the remarks.

Scalia and Garner reportedly met over a decade ago. The pair went on to collaborate on several major projects, including “Making Your Case,” a guide for legal advocacy, and “Reading Law,” an exposition of textualism.

Several Twitter users said the revelations regarding Scalia’s views on Trump were not surprising.

“Given my work on Justice Scalia, I find this unsurprising,” said Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California Irvine

Given my work on Justice Scalia, I find this unsurprising https://t.co/Mwcb1JPuLm — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) January 15, 2018

Strongly recommend any @BryanAGarner book to/for any lawyer & am entirely unsurprised that Scalia would have viewed Trump with favourhttps://t.co/72flEiP9JW — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 15, 2018

Though reasonable inferences might be made about a justice’s political views, detailed accounts of their private partisan commitments are rarely made public.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shocked Court-watchers when she denounced Trump’s candidacy in a series of summer 2016 interviews.

Ginsburg later apologized for the remarks, which were denounced by The Journal and The New York Times.

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was heard to lament former Vice President Al Gore’s possible victory in Nov. 2000 at an election night cocktail party in Washington, creating the appearance of partisan vassalage when she cast the crucial fifth vote for Bush in Bush v. Gore just weeks later.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

