President Joe Biden might be so weak on immigration that he could have a crisis at two borders for different countries on his hands.

We’re all aware at this point of how badly the Biden administration has handled the crisis on the country’s border with Mexico. Biden took what was a stable situation under his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, and transformed it into an all-out humanitarian crisis.

Illegal immigrant children are now flooding across the deserts as Border Patrol agents struggle to find enough room to house them in cramped facilities for minors.

With a return to catch and release immigration policies, a great many adults and families who cross are back to being given court dates which they might or might not show up for.

Why would they? Many new arrivals are here to stay, it appears.

Illegal immigrants are additionally immune from the leftist corporate media speculating about whether they have COVID-19, so they’re being bussed and flown around the country — to a town and possibly job near you — where they will fall between the cracks until they’ll (maybe) be given amnesty. That’s what the endgame for Democrats appears to be.

Presumably, these people will at some point be registered as Democratic voters. This crisis likely didn’t happen by mistake, especially when you listen to the administration continuing to encourage these people to cross.

But the border crisis could soon become a borders crisis.

According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration intends to begin flying some migrants north, far from one border and close to another one: the U.S. border with Canada.

The Post’s Nick Miroff reported some of those who cross the border illegally will soon be given free flights to northern states.

“A new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing,” Miroff reported.

The Post cited two officials at the Department of Homeland Security in the report, as well as an email reviewed by the outlet.

Although the report did not state how many immigrants could be relocated away from the southwest, for Americans living along the Canadian border, the crisis could soon be very close to home. And what’s to stop the people from later flooding across the border and into Canada at some point?

Of course, Canada actually takes securing its border quite seriously.

“Every year, millions of people from around the world come to Canada to visit, work, or study temporarily. In addition, more than 300,000 people are approved to make Canada their permanent home each year under three broad categories — economic immigration, family reunification and humanitarian considerations,” a Canadian government website said of the country’s stringent immigration laws.

“That doesn’t mean that Canada offers a free pass to anyone. Whether you’ve got Temporary Protected Status or no status in the United States, or are coming from any particular region of the world, there is a strict process in place. You might think that once you’re in, you’re in, but that’s just not the case.”

Reuters reported in January that Canada is actively deporting thousands of people, despite taking criticism for doing so amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The country could soon be faced with immigrants from Mexico and Central America amassing along its border. What’s to stop them from entering that country illegally and creating a northern border crisis? Canada would probably deport these people back to the places from which they came; places such as Wisconsin and Minnesota — and why not? This is America’s mess.

It’s too soon to speculate about whether Biden’s inept handling of immigration will result in a two-country immigration catastrophe. The idea isn’t too far-fetched, though. Biden, a man who we were told by the White House is so weak that he was pushed over by the wind three times on Friday, is capable of making a mess of any situation — even one in another country.

For now, the current administration seems content with forcing communities both north and south to accommodate international transplants amid dual jobs and public health crises. Immigrants will apparently, for now, flood into northern states as the president’s policies continue to put Americans last.

But those policies could soon place the security and livelihoods of Canadians low on the pecking order. Biden might be the first president to force two countries to deal with an unprecedented immigration crisis.

