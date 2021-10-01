California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that all public school students ages 12 to 17 will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it receives full FDA approval.

“CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval,” Newsom tweeted on Friday.

“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy.”

There are currently 10 other vaccinations required for children to attend school in California, according to KABC-TV.

The emergency order was first announced during a live stream at a San Francisco middle school.

The California Governor’s Office Twitter account also posted the news.

“California will require our students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to come to school,” it tweeted.

“Just like existing vaccine requirements for the measles or mumps, this is about keeping our students and teachers safe and healthy.”

In addition to required student vaccinations, staff members at all California schools will also need to be vaccinated, KABC reported. Faculty and staff members will no longer have the option to be regularly tested for COVID-19 instead of being vaccinated.

In addition, California continues its required mask mandates for schools.

According to Newsom, health officials believe the new mandate will go into effect by July 1, 2022, at the earliest.

The news comes just weeks after Newsom won a recall election in the state. Many Californians accused the governor of overreach regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

Newsom has already said he plans to run for another term. Many believe Republican opponent Larry Elder could be in the running against Newsom again next year, as he has called himself as a “former radio host,” according to the Associated Press.

Immediately following the recall election, Elder would not directly say whether he would run against Newsom again in 2022.

