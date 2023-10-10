The Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah — located on Israel’s northern border in Lebanon and Syria — reportedly is mobilizing ground forces potentially to join in the fight against the Jewish State.

The Israel War Room account on X posted, “Local journalist in Quneitra reports that Hezbollah’s Radwan Brigade is mobilizing along the Syrian border with Israel.”

Quneitra is a region in Syria, near the Israeli border.

#BREAKING: Local journalist in Quneitra reports that Hezbollah’s Radwan Brigade is mobilizing along the Syrian border with Israel https://t.co/jKsowKWKEo — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 9, 2023

Insider Paper also reported that Israel’s Channel 13 says that Hezbollah forces are mobilizing.

BREAKING REPORTS: Hezbollah began mobilizing thousands of fighters on the border – Channel 13 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 9, 2023

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with northern Israel in the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.”

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

JUST IN: Israeli artillery fire reported on the Lebanese Israeli border, near the Golan Heights. This is confirmed by people on the ground. The source of the Lebanese rockets is the Rmeish border, which is heavily under Hezbollah control. pic.twitter.com/hABqAwdD2y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 9, 2023

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Iranian security officials helped plan Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Further, Iran gave the green light last week for the attack to go forward.

“Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon, they said,” according to the Journal.

A representative for Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied the Islamic Republic directed the attacks.

“The decisions made by the Palestinian resistance are fiercely autonomous and unwaveringly aligned with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” the representative said. “We are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.”

If Iran had a direct role in directing the Hamas attack, and in fact met in Lebanon with leaders from both Hamas and Hezbollah, it would seem reasonable, it may be playing a role in actions being taken by Hezbollah.

“A direct Iranian role would take Tehran’s long-running conflict with Israel out of the shadows, raising the risk of broader conflict in the Middle East. Senior Israeli security officials have pledged to strike at Iran’s leadership if Tehran is found responsible for killing Israelis,” the Journal said.

Ali Barakeh, a senior Hamas official, said Monday only a small number of Hamas commanders knew about Saturday’s strike against Israel, but Iran and Hezbollah “will join the battle if Gaza is subjected to a war of annihilation,” The Associated Press reported.

Barakeh told the AP in his office located in Beirut that Iranian officials did not help plan the attack, nor give the green light for it to go forward.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Saturday the “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price” for the attack.

If reports of Hezbollah mobilizing are true, Israel may soon have a two-front war on its hands, which would not be the first time.

It faced a similar challenge in both the Six Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Israel convincingly won both conflicts.

