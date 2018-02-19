New GOP ‘Crumbs Act’ Just Reminded Everyone How Out of Touch Nancy Pelosi Really Is

A GOP member of the House of Representatives announced last week he was introducing legislation to accomplish two goals — help American workers and mock House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Todd Rokita of Indiana is calling his bill the CRUMBS Act, which is short for Creating Relief and Useful Middle-Class Benefits and Savings.

The acronym is a reference to Pelosi’s infamous remarks suggesting that the cash bonuses American workers have received following passage of GOP-led tax reform are nothing more than “crumbs.”

“Americans are receiving thousands of dollars in bonuses and more money in their paychecks thanks to President Trump’s tax reform, but out-of-touch Democratic leaders believe they only amount to crumbs,” Rokita said in a statement to Fox News.

“The CRUMBS Act will let Americans keep more of the money they receive as a result of President Trump’s tax reform, and allow them, not the government, to choose how best to spend their bonuses.”

Rokita’s bill ensures that the bonuses workers receive in 2018 thanks to tax reform — up to $2,500 — are tax-free.

In the weeks and months after Trump signed the tax reform bill into law, hundreds of companies — big and small — said they would be giving many of their employees cash bonuses of $1,000 or more, citing the tax legislation as the reason.

These companies have particularly benefited from a lowering of the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

But despite the tangible positive effects workers have seen, Pelosi has continued to blast the tax reform bill, arguing that it is only a tax cut for the wealthy, and referring to it as “the end of the world” and “Armageddon,” according to Breitbart.

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the California Democrat said at a news briefing last month.

“And I would hope that with their big advantage of bringing money home at a very low rate, that they would invest in infrastructure and things. But our experience has been that they will do dividends. They will do stock buybacks and things like that. I think it’s insignificant.”

But Republican politicians, including Trump, have derided the minority leader for her criticisms of the bill.

“She called it crumbs, when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 and $1,000. That’s not crumbs. That’s a lot of money,” Trump said, as reported by The Arizona Republic.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to note that millions of Americans have already gotten a sizable bonus or pay increase thanks to the tax reform bill, “and it will only get better.”

“We are far ahead of schedule,” he added.

4.2 million hard working Americans have already received a large Bonus and/or Pay Increase because of our recently Passed Tax Cut & Jobs Bill….and it will only get better! We are far ahead of schedule. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

According to the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform, close to 350 companies have passed the benefits of the tax reform bill onto their employees in the form of bonuses, pay raises or increased contributions to workers’ 401(k).

