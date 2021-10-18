The University of Michigan paid critical race theory proponent Ibram X. Kendi $20,000 to speak at an hourlong virtual event last fall, Campus Reform reported.

The Nov. 11, 2020, “Discussion with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi” over Zoom was partially paid for by state funding and student fees, according to the event contract obtained by Campus Reform through a public record request.

In the contract, university regents agreed to pay Penguin Random House, Kendi’s speaking agency, $20,000 for the event.

Kendi spoke for 45 minutes and answered questions for 15 minutes, Campus Reform reported.

According to the contract, Kendi was not available to do “sound checks, microphone checks, AV checks,” and it said Penguin Random House would charge a higher amount if the event had more than 1,000 attendees.

The discussion related to Kendi’s book, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” in which he describes the “myth” that “we are living in a post-racial society.”

Instead, he contends that “racist thought is alive and well in America — more sophisticated and more insidious than ever.”

The event was sponsored by Michigan’s School of Education, School of Social Work, Rackham Graduate School and the Ross School of Business.

Should state funds be used for Kendi events? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (2 Votes)

Kendi is a Boston University humanities professor and founding director of the Center for Antiracist Research.

In addition to “Stamped from the Beginning,” he is the author of “How to Be an Antiracist” and the forthcoming “How to Raise an Antiracist.”

As a parent, educator, and caregiver, I know we have to protect our precious children from racism. We have to raise them to be antiracist, and raise an antiracist society for all children. Introducing #HowToRaiseAnAntiracist! Out in June. Preorder now!https://t.co/2nGgqBAyGy pic.twitter.com/FlOQV7J3uN — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 15, 2021

He has been at the forefront of the conversation surrounding race in recent months, advocating that policies should create equal outcomes instead of equal opportunities and saying that policies yielding unequal outcomes are inherently racist.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Costs for this event were covered by the university’s General Fund,” Rick Fitzgerald, director of public affairs and internal communications at the University of Michigan, told Campus Reform.

“General Fund money comes from a variety of sources, including student tuition and fees, state appropriations and costs recovered from sponsored research activities.”

“It pays for teaching, student services, facilities and administrative support for the university,” Fitzgerald added.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.