Share
News

Public University Reportedly Paid Critical Race Theory Proponent $20,000 for Hourlong Event

 By Kendall Tietz  October 18, 2021 at 10:32am
Share

The University of Michigan paid critical race theory proponent Ibram X. Kendi $20,000 to speak at an hourlong virtual event last fall, Campus Reform reported.

The Nov. 11, 2020, “Discussion with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi” over Zoom was partially paid for by state funding and student fees, according to the event contract obtained by Campus Reform through a public record request.

In the contract, university regents agreed to pay Penguin Random House, Kendi’s speaking agency, $20,000 for the event.

Kendi spoke for 45 minutes and answered questions for 15 minutes, Campus Reform reported.

According to the contract, Kendi was not available to do “sound checks, microphone checks, AV checks,” and it said Penguin Random House would charge a higher amount if the event had more than 1,000 attendees.

Trending:
Dan Bongino Punishes Sponsor for Bowing to Antifa Mob

The discussion related to Kendi’s book, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” in which he describes the “myth” that “we are living in a post-racial society.”

Instead, he contends that “racist thought is alive and well in America — more sophisticated and more insidious than ever.”

The event was sponsored by Michigan’s School of Education, School of Social Work, Rackham Graduate School and the Ross School of Business.

Should state funds be used for Kendi events?

Kendi is a Boston University humanities professor and founding director of the Center for Antiracist Research.

In addition to “Stamped from the Beginning,” he is the author of “How to Be an Antiracist” and the forthcoming “How to Raise an Antiracist.”

He has been at the forefront of the conversation surrounding race in recent months, advocating that policies should create equal outcomes instead of equal opportunities and saying that policies yielding unequal outcomes are inherently racist.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Related:
Parents Protest Biden's DOJ Labeling Them 'Domestic Terrorists'

“Costs for this event were covered by the university’s General Fund,” Rick Fitzgerald, director of public affairs and internal communications at the University of Michigan, told Campus Reform.

“General Fund money comes from a variety of sources, including student tuition and fees, state appropriations and costs recovered from sponsored research activities.”

“It pays for teaching, student services, facilities and administrative support for the university,” Fitzgerald added.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Kendall Tietz
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Public University Reportedly Paid Critical Race Theory Proponent $20,000 for Hourlong Event
Parents Protest Biden's DOJ Labeling Them 'Domestic Terrorists'
Biden Admin Finally Decides to Do Something About the Americans Trapped in Afghanistan
North Korea Threatens Enemies with Bizarre, Carnival-Like Performances
'Higher Bills for American Families': House Republicans Demand Answers from Biden Administration on Energy Crisis
See more...

Conversation