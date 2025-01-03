In the wake of the New Orleans terror attack that claimed the lives of 14 innocent people and injured dozens more, it’s worth remembering two things: First, what the alleged terrorist was thinking before he launched the attack, and second, what the world’s most diabolical Islamic terrorist organizations have lying in wait for the United States, according to one intelligence analyst.

What we know about Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist in the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, is this: The 42-year-old reportedly flew the Islamic State group flag from the back of his rented pickup truck and pledged allegiance to the terrorist group, according to The New York Times.

For their part, most in the media are downplaying any religious aspect in the attack. The Times quoted his brother, 24-year-old Abdur Jabbar, saying that the two were raised Christian but his bother converted to Islam — which he insisted had nothing to do with this.

“As far as I know he was a Muslim for most of his life,” he said. “What he did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalization, not religion.”

Of course, this is to insinuate that radicalization and religion are two different things. With almost any other religion, nobody would bother making the distinction; consider the fact the establishment media scarcely batted an eye when traditional Catholics were targeted by the FBI as potential extremists. Instead, this time, everyone seems to be focused on the unstable life of the alleged terrorist.

And, lo and behold, it turns out that this part doesn’t exactly hold water. According to the New York Post, Shamsud-Din Jabbar had “a bomb-making workbench in his ramshackle Texas trailer home — where a Quran was left open on a page about ‘slaying’ in the name of Allah, exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.”

“Jabbar’s north Houston home was filled with chemical residue and chemical bottles, while an inventory of items seized by the FBI — left behind by investigators who raided his house on Wednesday — included a long list of compounds used in bomb-making,” the Thursday report read.

“His Quran was propped atop a bookshelf, a centerpiece in his living room, and open to a passage reading, ‘They fight in Allah’s cause, and slay and are slain; a promise binding …'”

Will the homeland see a massive radical terror attack? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The passage mentioned is Surah 9:111: “Allah has indeed purchased from the believers their lives and wealth in exchange for Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah and kill or are killed. This is a true promise binding on Him in the Torah, the Gospel, and the Quran. And whose promise is truer than Allah’s? So rejoice in the exchange you have made with Him. That is ‘truly’ the ultimate triumph,” a full English translation of the passage from Quran.com read.

Now, of course, Surah 9:111 is to be read in the context of the full book, known most widely as “At-Tawbah,” which has to deal with Islamic repentance, as well as proscriptions upon certain behaviors in Islamic lands by the unrepentant — including pagans, Jews, and Christians.

I’m probably not the ideal individual to do any sort of summation of it, nor would this be the place to do it, but in TL;DR version: very little of it can be read as “kill the infidels and paradise is yours,” and only if you’re willing to ignore plenty of context.

That being said, the Islamic State group — as well as numerous other extremist religious terror organizations that happen to be Islamic, as well — are especially good at ignoring this context and using these parts of the Quran to justify unspeakable acts more often than, say, those perfidious Roman Catholic extremists who had a Bible in their bomb-making lab open to Exodus 2:11-12, the two verses where Moses kills an Egyptian who was beating a Hebrew, assumedly as a context-denuded excuse for whatever act of terror they were going to carry out. (It’s worth noting that the FBI, from what we know, seems to have found none of these people and bomb labs, despite their focus on traditional Catholics.)

And it’s also worth noting that even though Shamsud-Din Jabbar was a U.S.-born American citizen; many who want to do harm to the United States aren’t — in particular, those who either belong to al-Qaida, Iran’s state-backed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or some other extremist outfit that doesn’t encourage as much “lone wolf” terrorism from those inside America.

The problem, as one intelligence analyst pointed out: Thanks to our porous border under this current administration, there could be thousands of these people inside America right now.

In the middle of last month, popular podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan interviewed former CIA officer and counterterrorism analyst Sarah Adams, who alleged that at least 1,000 fighters trained by al-Qaida had worked their way into the United States, potentially coordinating for an attack mirroring — or even more deadly than — the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Frightening information to hear. Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams is warning of an IRGC U.S. Homeland attack in retaliation for Soleimani. She says 1,000 or more terrorists may already be here and discusses the “Invisible Bomb” undetectable to magnetometers and now… pic.twitter.com/tVGLhHGqZI — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 28, 2024

“The thousand is all of them, so we’re calling it — it’s an al-Qaida-planned attack,” Adams added. “But within those thousand terrorists, some of them are ISIS.”

“The terrorists might have their goal as they’re gonna attack the metro in [Washington] D.C., right? But remember, some of these terrorists are gonna be ISIS. And remember they can change locations,” she continued.

“So the ISIS guy might go down [to] the metro and say, ‘There’s not many people down here. I’ll kill 20. But there’s [an] event going on. I’m gonna go up there,’ right? Because ISIS is a little different. ISIS just wants mass casualties.”

If you have almost two hours to spare, the full interview is here:







This, of course, all sounds eerily prescient other than the fact that this man is U.S.-born and has been living here for his entire life.

Otherwise, the warning holds true — “lone wolf” terrorism, al-Qaida-sponsored terrorism, or IRGC-sponsored terrorism is still terrorism, and the warning that over 1,000 of individuals connected to these groups, disparate yet still with tenuous links, could be in America should worry every one of us. And even if this attack can’t be blamed on the porous border, that should clue us into just how dangerous it will be in the future.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.