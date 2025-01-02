Cherish your Second Amendment and arm yourselves, for President Joe Biden’s moribund administration has no interest in protecting Americans.

In an interview last month on the popular “Shawn Ryan Show” podcast, hosted by former Navy Seal and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan, former CIA officer and counterterrorism analyst Sarah Adams delivered specific warnings about the threat Islamic terrorism poses to the United States homeland now that Biden and his cronies have left the U.S. southern border wide open.

Those warnings sounded eerily prescient, particularly in light of Wednesday’s early-morning terror attack in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a clip of the interview posted Saturday to the social media platform X, Adams told Ryan that at least 1,000 Al-Qaeda-trained fighters have found their way onto U.S. soil and stand poised to carry out a coordinated attack inspired by, or comparable to, Hamas’s lethal Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The composition of that small terrorist army, however, could deceive Americans into thinking the attack is random.

“The thousand is all of them, so we’re calling it — it’s an Al-Qaeda-planned attack,” Adams said. “But within those thousand terrorists, some of them are ISIS.”

Authorities have identified 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar as the terrorist who drove a rented white pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning, killing 14 and injuring 30. A black ISIS flag flew from the back of the truck.

Adams explained that the presence of ISIS sympathizers or ISIS-affiliated fighters makes the choice of potential terror targets “complicated.”

“The terrorists might have their goal as they’re gonna attack the metro in [Washington] D.C., right? But remember, some of these terrorists are gonna be ISIS. And remember they can change locations,” Adams said.

Do you exercise your Second Amendment rights? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (692 Votes) No: 7% (53 Votes)

“So the ISIS guy might go down [to] the metro and say, ‘There’s not many people down here. I’ll kill 20. But there’s [an] event going on. I’m gonna go up there,’ right? Because ISIS is a little different. ISIS just wants mass casualty,” she added.

Maddeningly, Adams described terrorists coming into America “through the Darien Gap.” Other diabolical criminals have crossed that narrow and dangerous land bridge between South and Central America before entering the U.S.

Furthermore, Adams acknowledged the possibility of “lone wolves” and warned that Americans should expect no meaningful help from their government.

“I don’t think we’re prepared for anything that’s coming,” Ryan said.

“Right. We’re not,” Adams replied.

Frightening information to hear. Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams is warning of an IRGC U.S. Homeland attack in retaliation for Soleimani. She says 1,000 or more terrorists may already be here and discusses the “Invisible Bomb” undetectable to magnetometers and now… pic.twitter.com/tVGLhHGqZI — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 28, 2024

Of course, Ryan’s nearly two-hour interview with Adams might appeal to many readers. Thus, that entire interview appears in the YouTube video below.

In short, Adams’s prescient words should remind Americans that we must do two things.

First, defend the Second Amendment and arm ourselves if necessary, not as vigilantes but because nothing can stop bad men with guns except good men with guns.

Second, pray for President-elect Donald Trump and wait for his imminent return to the White House.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.