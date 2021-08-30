Path 27
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual briefing on Saturday.
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual briefing on Saturday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Al Qaeda Is Back Thanks to Biden: Bin Laden Goon Reportedly Returns to Afghanistan After 20 Years, Final US Flights Leave

 By Cameron Arcand  August 30, 2021 at 4:15pm
President Joe Biden created a power vacuum with his poor withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, beginning with the Taliban’s takeover of the country and the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

Now, an Osama bin Laden crony has reportedly made his return to his home province in the Nangarhar province after hiding in Pakistan for two decades, according to the New York Post.

Amin ul-Haq, a senior al Qaeda commander and bin Laden’s security chief, had been in hiding since war on terror began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Ida Slams US Coast Harder than Katrina, Virtually All Gulf Oil Production Now Crippled by Monster Storm

The most disturbing part of his alleged return was the public celebration that accompanied it.

A clip on Twitter allegedly showed ul-Haq pulling up in a white SUV surrounded by cheering crowds and heavy security.

People even attempted to take selfies with him, treating him like a movie star at a red carpet premiere.

Should Biden be impeached over the Afghanistan crisis?

In the procession, vehicles could even be seen flying the Taliban flag — serving as a reminder about who is now in control.

Biden said earlier this month that al Qaeda no longer had a presence in Afghanistan, and earned himself a fact check from an unusual suspect: CNN.

“Look, let’s put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?” Biden falsely claimed, according to the outlet.

“We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as — as well as — getting Osama bin Laden. And we did.”

Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

The establishment media outlet then pointed to remarks from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby made shortly after: “We know that al Qaeda is a presence, as well as ISIS, in Afghanistan, and we’ve talked about that for quite some time.”

While Afghanistan is devolving into a hellscape for many civilians, terrorists now apparently feel compelled to come out of their foxholes and pridefully boast their return.

The last plane with United States citizens left Kabul today, meaning Americans and Afghans looking to leave the terrorism hotbed are essentially doomed for the time being.

As much as Biden would like to downplay the impact of his military missteps, it will not change the fact that some of the world’s most dangerous people are now home free.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

Conversation