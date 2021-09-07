New Photo of Trump Has Internet Blowing Up, It Looks Like He's Aging Backward

Scientists who are right now attempting to cash in on how to reverse aging might want to look at a new photo of former President Donald Trump.

It’s no secret that being president takes its toll on people.

Former President Barack Obama, for example, was almost white-headed by the time he left office. Similarly, former President George W. Bush had some extra eye bags and wrinkles by the time he hung it up in 2009.

Former President Bill Clinton’s physical state upon leaving Washington in 2001 speaks for itself.

But rapid presidential aging never seemed to apply to Trump, who sometimes appeared tired but never worse for the wear. The man was already reported to have been up late at night and up early every day. He kept that schedule while in the White House.

A photo of the former president shared on Twitter by Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell last week actually appears to show Trump looking younger than ever. Just look at how vibrant this man looks.

It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dXM1plFnng — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 2, 2021

Conservative social media commentator Jack Posobiec shared the same image, this one zoomed in on 45 and asked, “How is he getting younger?”

How is he getting younger pic.twitter.com/jp4mGMxXBl — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2021

The post stirred a wave of theories:

He’s been laughing so much lately he’s starting to add years back to his life — Brian Maguire (@TeamBadNewzSon) September 4, 2021

He’s really looking good here.

Less weight, less stress, better sleep, no social media works wonders. — seltinchen (@seltinchen) September 4, 2021

Being president, is extremely stressful. He looks like he’s had a nice long vacation and alleviated a lot of that stress. That, or he’s had the best plastic surgery money can buy and he’s now recovered from it. Or both. — NobodySpecial (@TheCucuyo) September 4, 2021

Posobiec later commented he’d gotten wind of Trump’s supposed anti-aging process. He’s eating fewer hamburgers.

Update: I’m told 45 is cutting down on hamburgers and eating more steak — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 5, 2021

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, shared the image posted by Posobiec on his Instagram page and also shared a theory: his father is fueled by stressful situations.

“There’s some truth to this. He takes the stress and it fuels him, and in all fairness he took more crap than any other president times about 1000. Others can’t handle it and they age 20 years overnight,” the younger Trump commented on the photo.

Trump certainly looks energetic for another presidential run in 2024. He hasn’t stated his intention to run again at this point.

While the political world eagerly awaits the decision, researchers who specialize in age reversal might pause what they’re doing and go spend some time in South Florida with the former president.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.