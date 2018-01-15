New Poll: Donald Trump’s Support Among African-Americans Has Gone up by a Lot Since 2016

According to two new polls, President Donald Trump is making headway within the African-American community.

A SurveyMonkey poll — whose findings were released last week by The Atlantic — showed that approval of the Republican president is at an average of 17 percent between black men and women.

In the survey, 23 percent of black men and 11 percent of black women stated that they approve of the president’s job performance.

The massive nationwide survey was conducted from 605,172 interviews of Americans across the country and included a numerous selection of voters and demographic groups.

While these totals indicate Trump’s support among the African-American community is low, the results also suggest that he has made significant inroads after a year in office.

On Election Day 2016, then-candidate Trump only received 4 percent of the black female vote and 13 percent of the black male vote, according to CNN exit polling.

If accurate, the January poll reveals Trump’s approval with African-Americans has more than doubled a year into his White House tenure.

SurveyMonkey isn’t the only poll to note the uptick in support.

A CBS poll of 2,164 adults, conducted this month in conjunction with YouGov, shows similar findings, with 14 percent of black people stating their approval of the current president.

The findings are not that surprising given the state of the U.S. economy.

The economy has been roaring under the Trump White House, with job growth at an accelerated pace and the Dow Jones Industrial Average setting many records.

The stock market has gained an incredible 7.8 Trillion dollars in market value since @POTUS was elected! Looks like 4% economic growth in 4th quarter, lowest level of claims for unemployment benefits in 44 years, and black unemployment rate is the lowest (6.8%) on record! #MAGA https://t.co/UebtEuamsx — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 13, 2018

“The stock market has gained an incredible 7.8 Trillion dollars in market value since @POTUS was elected! Looks like 4% economic growth in 4th quarter, lowest level of claims for unemployment benefits in 44 years, and black unemployment rate is the lowest (6.8%) on record!” said Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs, one of many news anchors who have noted the changing economic winds.

GOP tax reform sparked an ever-growing list of major U.S. employers to announce pay raises and bonuses, all greatly benefiting low-level employees.

The results have been astounding for the black community.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that black unemployment was at its lowest level since they began tracking the data 45 years ago. Unemployment in December only stood at 6.8 percent for black workers and 4.1 percent for workers overall, according to CNBC.

The president has taken note of the progress happening under his administration.

The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News! And, in the Washington Post (of all places), headline states, “Trumps first year jobs numbers were very, very good.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News!” Trump said on Twitter this month, touting the rising job numbers.

