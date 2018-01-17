New Poll Reveals Oprah Wouldn’t Even Win The Democrat Nomination in 2020

Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the 75th annual Golden Globes led to speculations of a potential presidential run, however, a recently released poll revealed the stark reality the famed talk show host would face if she pursued a run for the Oval Office in 2020.

Winfrey 2020 would likely not make it past the primaries, according to the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted from Jan. 11-Jan. 16.

The survey, which polled 1,993 registered voters, showed that Winfrey has considerably low ratings when compared to the Democratic Party’s most notable figures: former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

When compared to Winfrey, respondents favored Biden, 54 percent to 31 percent, and Sanders, 46 percent to 37 percent.

As noted by Politico, multiple ballots show Winfrey performing well against President Donald Trump but such a race would never materialize if she is unable to make it out of the Democratic primaries.

TRENDING: Video: Cory Booker Yells at DHS Secretary, Claims Trump Triggered ‘Tears of Rage’

And as stated by Kyle Dropp, chief research officer and co-founder of the Morning Consult, further data showed that Winfrey will face a tough road to capture the party’s nomination should she pursue the lofty goal.

“Oprah’s strong standing among Democrats does not translate to a clear interest in her launching a presidential campaign,” Dropp said. “While 77 percent of Democrats have a favorable opinion of Oprah, only 38 percent say she should run in 2020.”

While Winfrey would likely flounder against Democrat elites, she fared very well in polling against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

The prolific entertainer holds a 4 percent lead over Warren in polling, 39 percent to 35 percent, and a 21 percent lead over Gillibrand, 44 percent to 23 percent.

Do you agree with Rush Limbaugh's statement that there will be no "President Oprah?" Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The Politico/Morning Consult poll noted that Winfrey leads Trump among Democrats, 73 percent to 9 percent. However, the president has similar numbers among Republicans at 76 percent to 11 percent.

Surprisingly, the topline result from the poll showed that in a head-to-head matchup Winfrey would actually lead Trump by 2 percentage points, 40 percent to 38 percent.

But while the head-to-head poll may seem promising for proponents of a potential matchup between Winfrey and Trump, many expert analysts have panned the proposal for a Winfrey bid.

As reported by The Western Journal, radio host Rush Limbaugh lambasted Democrats deadset on a Winfrey nomination, stating that there won’t be a “President Oprah.”

RELATED: President Trump Will Address The March For Life

“The fact that the Democrats and the media, the Left, are all-in on Oprah proves how vacant their party actually is,” Limbaugh said. “But then you have to ask yourself, there are real Democrats, elected Democrats, Washington, D.C. Democrats who want this gig, they want to be president, they want to run for president, they want to beat Trump. How many people have the Democrats told to stand aside for Obama in 2008? How many Democrats were told to stand aside for Hillary in 2008? That’s the question.”

In a Saturday report provided by Newsweek, Democratic political analyst Christina Greer stated that Democrats proclivity to push for a Winfrey presidency shows “desperation” and “a lack of creativity.”

“It’s a lazy approach,” Greer said. “Oprah’s supposed to come in and do what her TV show does, which is make you feel good without challenging you.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.