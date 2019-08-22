New Season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Will Include Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley and More

The 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres in September and promises to include a flashy lineup of celebrities dressed in sparkly costumes showing off their best dance moves.

Good Morning America has released the cast list of this season’s celebrity dancers, which include iconic model Christie Brinkley and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

‘DWTS,’ ABC’s longstanding popular dancing competition, did not have a spring season as per usual this year. After the brief hiatus, fans are eager to see the show swing back into action as anticipation rises with the release of the full cast list.

TRENDING: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Host Upset with Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Inclusion on Show

Season 28 of ‘DWTS’ will feature a variety of actors, vocalists, athletes and television personalities to round out the cast list.

Actor James Van Der Beek, probably best known for his ’90s role in television’s “Dawson’s Creek,” and actress Kate Flannery, who portrayed the comical role of Meredith Palmer in the long-running NBC television series “The Office,” will make their dancing debuts this season.

Two former professional athletes will join the cast, NBA star Lamar Odom and NFL star Ray Lewis — both of whom have already proven they have athletic moves that should make the competition tremble in their tights.

We had a blast at our cast reveal this morning! Who’s ready for a new season of #DWTS? pic.twitter.com/LzZ9PY0HeJ — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) August 22, 2019

Vocal stars Lauren Alaina, who rose to popularity as a country artist on “American Idol,” 75-year-old Mary Wilson, an iconic member of “The Supremes,” and former “Fifth Harmony” member Ally Brooke will take their stage performance dancing to a whole new level.

Other television personalities to join the cast include Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette,” Karamo Brown from “Queer Eye,” and actor and comedian Kel Mitchell in addition to Brinkley and Spicer.

RELATED: California Business Owner Blasts Gov. Newsom in Viral Video: 'His Liberal Ideology Ruined My Business'

Spicer, who has proved to be the most controversial addition to this season’s cast, seems eager to hit the dance floor, posting on Twitter, “It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show.”

Are you interested in watching this season’s ‘DWTS’ cast? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

As per usual, celebrity dancers will be paired with professional dancers for their chance to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, but this year, the pairings will be kept a secret until the premiere.

The fresh season kicks off on ABC on Sept. 16.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.