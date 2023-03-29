Parler Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Saturday at the Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Saturday at the Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas. A grand jury hearing a case against the president in Manhattan is not expected to reach a decision this week. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

New Trump Grand Jury Development, Now No Indictment Is Expected This Week

 By Richard Moorhead  March 29, 2023 at 3:58am
The waiting game around the investigation into former President Donald Trump isn’t likely to end soon.

The grand jury empaneled by the Manhattan district attorney’s office to investigate the former president is unlikely to make any moves on Trump this week, according to an NBC News report.

The grand jury is not expected to meet Wednesday, NBC reported, citing sources it did not identify. It is expected to convene Thursday to hear an unrelated case, according to NBC.

The body most recently met on Monday — with no announcements or indictments following.

This isn’t the first time that the grand jury appears to have kicked the can down the road on any potential action.

The panel broke last week without any action after hearing from a witness who sought to cast doubt on the prosecution’s star witness, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Thursday.

Trump himself predicted that he was going to be arrested earlier this month, a development that led to wide speculation that charges would be imminent.

A spokesman for the former president later clarified that Trump had no prior notification of his pending arrest.

The jurors have been empaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Democratic prosecutor has prioritized the ongoing investigation into Trump at the same time he’s downgraded many felony prosecutions amid high rates of violent crime in the borough.

It’s thought that the grand jurors are deliberating on potential tax fraud and campaign finance violations stemming from payments made to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

If the grand jurors were to sign off on Trump’s indictment, the charges would be historic.

No former president has ever been charged with a crime.

The prospect of a criminal case against Trump has been broadly criticized as a partisan prosecution — one that would target a leading presidential contender in the 2024 election.

It’s unclear when the grand jury might decide about potential charges — or if it will deliver Bragg an indictment at all.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation