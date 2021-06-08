There Is a New Way to Overturn Roe vs. Wade, Says MS Governor

Mississippi’s governor is hoping that the upcoming Supreme Court review of his state’s abortion law could result in overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Last month, the court’s nine justices agreed to review the law, which was passed in 2018 and has suffered two court defeats since then, according to CNN.

The law bans most abortions after 15 weeks. Exceptions are allowed only for medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities.

We know and can detect when the heartbeat begins. We know the rate at which the brain develops. We know when the lungs have their main airways and when babies begin to practice breathing. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 17, 2021

“Well, Jake, let me just tell you that, for people such as myself that are that are pro-life, I believe that the Supreme Court made a mistake in the 1970s,” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said to CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on the show “State of the Union,” according to CNN.

“But that’s not the issue at stake that is before the court, hopefully when the arguments are heard sometime in the fall. The question that is before the court — and this is something that you mentioned earlier, and that’s with respect to understanding and appreciating and respecting science.”

“The fact is, we know so much more in America today about the formation of young children in the womb than we did when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. We know so much more even than we knew when Casey was decided in 1992. That was almost 30 years ago. It is not unusual for the court to review cases from the past,” Reeves said.

The sanctity of life. The future of our children. Mississippi is at the forefront of protecting both. And that is what is at stake in the case we have been praying the U.S. Supreme Court would decide to hear. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 17, 2021

Reeves said that in a nation where adhering to science has become a form of secular religion in terms of the coronavirus, that same logic should be applied to unborn babies.

“What we know now, Jake, is that we know that the heart has partially formed at 15 weeks. We know that the baby in the womb is practicing breathing. We know that most internal organs have started to form. And we believe that that child is viable outside the womb,” he said.

“And so the question is not, are you going to overturn Roe v. Wade? The question is, the science has changed. And, therefore, it makes sense for the court to review their decisions from the past. And this is a vehicle in which for them to do it.”

Tapper then had to challenge the governor.

“And what do you say to a Mississippian who says, why are you telling a girl who has been raped by her uncle that she has to carry the child to term?” he said.

But Reeves was ready with a response.

“I’m not telling any child in Mississippi anything,” he said.

“What I’m telling everyone is, we believe that abortions are murdering literally millions and millions of millions of Americans across many, many years. And it’s a sad, sad state of affairs. And we’re going to work very hard to make sure that, when that baby becomes valuable, that it is a — treated as a human life, because that is exactly what it is.”

