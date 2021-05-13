New White House Deputy Director Said ICE 'Doesn't Have to Exist'

The Biden administration has no intention of curbing the illegal immigration crisis it inflamed with its reckless policies, based on the open-borders radicals it’s recruiting as aides.

The White House’s new deputy director for political strategy and outreach locked her Twitter account this week and deleted past tweets where she encouraged followers to mob the nearest Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, saying ICE “doesn’t have to exist.”

In June 2018, Natalie Montelongo tweeted: “If you’re looking for a way to help — look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down.”

In another past tweet, she slammed the Trump administration, claiming it was “terrorizing immigrant communities” because it was enforcing longstanding immigration laws that career politicians such as President Joe Biden approved decades ago when he was a senator.

“This administration’s actions are not motivated by public safety concerns – they’re terrorizing immigrant communities,” she tweeted in May 2018. “#ICE didn’t exist 15 years ago, it doesn’t have to exist now.”

Journalist Andy Ngo noted that Montelongo made her Twitter account private and deleted past tweets after he pointed out that she appeared to be inciting violence.

Fearing that White House deputy dir @natimontelongo would remove her on-record comments, I archived. Here she is calling for violent behavior in Portland to be repeated elsewhere. Extremists went on to firebomb & shoot up ICE facilities to “shut them down.”https://t.co/yMT67Eewt3 pic.twitter.com/JetlJomzub — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 11, 2021

Montelongo’s radical ideology encouraging illegal aliens to barrage the United States isn’t surprising, given her extensive background having worked for numerous Democratic politicians who welcome migrant invasions.

She previously worked for failed 2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro, a proponent of decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

Before that, she worked for the Obama administration and was a political director for the 2016 campaign of two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Montelongo’s hiring comes amid escalating calls among Democrats to abolish ICE and allow mass illegal immigration at the same time that migrant influxes have surged to record highs and deportations have tumbled to record lows.

In April, ICE deported 2,962 people — a 20 percent drop from the previous month, and a historic low for the agency.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to downplay the border disaster it created, and Vice President Kamala Harris still has not visited the border despite being assigned to manage the crisis two months ago.

This week, a Fox News reporter visited the Texas border and discovered that there are numerous pockets where no Border Patrol agents are around to monitor the area.

Accordingly, caravans of illegal aliens simply walk across the border into the U.S. every hour and casually stand in line, waiting to get housed, fed and processed.

The implication is the migrants fully expect that they’ll be allowed to stay in the country despite having broken the immigration laws of a sovereign nation. And why wouldn’t they feel entitled to be taken care of, courtesy of American taxpayers?

After all, the Biden administration welcomes them. The migrants have said so themselves.

$78,000 per illegal migrant to stay in our hotels (with taxpayer funded Biden shirts). pic.twitter.com/2z1sfHfxiZ — Red Walrus (@_RedWalrus_) April 3, 2021

Last month, Biden nominated Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, Texas, to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gonzalez is a Democrat who spent the past four years vehemently fighting ICE and blocking former President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport illegal aliens.

As ICE director, Gonzalez would have sweeping authority to completely open the borders and not enforce any immigration laws.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

Again, let this sink in: Biden is hiring as the chief enforcer of immigration laws a person who vehemently opposes enforcing them.

That tells you all you need to know about how serious this clownish White House is about curbing mass migrant influxes.

