New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that all New York City municipal workers would be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

All municipal employees, including police and firefighters, will have until Oct. 29 to receive their first shot or risk losing their jobs, according to de Blasio.

City employees will receive an additional $500 in their paychecks after receiving their first dose.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in a news release.

“We have led the way against COVID-19 — from fighting for the right to vaccinate frontline workers to providing nation-leading incentives, to creating the Key to NYC mandate.”

“As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all,” de Blasio added.

However, the police union, the Police Benevolent Association, wasted no time announcing its opposition to the policy.

In a Twitter post, PBA President Patrick Lynch published a Twitter post Wedneday morning denouncing the plan.

PBA STATEMENT ON VACCINE MANDATE pic.twitter.com/sXtb3vHYpi — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 20, 2021

“From the beginning of the de Blasio administration’s haphazard vaccine rollout, we have sought to make the vacine available to every member who chooses it, while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in consultation with their own docter.

“Now that the city has move to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members’ rights.”

New York City already implemented a vaccine mandate for members of the Department of Education and New York City Health and Hospitals, according to the news release.

Employees with\the Department of Correction have until Dec. 1 to get their first shots due to ongoing staffing shortages.

“Vaccinations are critical to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. This mandate is a bold step that protects our families, friends, and communities, including those that are not yet eligible for the vaccine such as our City’s youngest residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services for New York City Melanie Hartzog in the news release.

