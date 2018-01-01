New York Police Officer Attacked… By Squirrel [Video]

A police officer and local squirrel got in a little tussle Friday in Brockport, N.Y. just after the wild animal was snacking on some cookies in a nearby home.

The furry creature somehow found its way into the upstate N.Y. house and helped itself to some treats in the kitchen.

Residents called the police department, a member of which was “attacked” by the squirrel upon arriving to the scene.

Watch:

The squirrel scurried across the kitchen for some time, and eventually lunged at the officer, which triggered an eruption of law enforcement laughters.

The whole feral ordeal was recorded on cell phone, according to CBS3, and caused no injury to either the police officer or animal.

The squirrel was ultimately caught and released outside the confines of the home.

“The homeowner was very relieved that their uninvited guest was set free,” the Brockport Police Department wrote on a Facebook post sharing the video.

“Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their residents.”

The true danger of squirrels is rather dubious as they, and other small mammals such as “rats, mice, hamsters guinea pigs, gerbils, chipmunks, rabbits, and hares are almost never found to be infected with rabies and have not been known to cause rabies among humans in the United States,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because of this and other factors, the CDC doesn’t keep track of squirrel-on-human attacks, according to The Atlantic, although the organization does for other animal categories that include pigs and raccoons.

Raccoons are more likely to be rabid.

A woman casually jogging on a wooded trail in Maine said she was forced to drown a highly aggressive raccoon after it charged and attacked her.

The raccoon was later deemed to have rabies.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

