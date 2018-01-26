Newly Discovered FBI Texts Reveal ‘Fix Was In’ For Hillary’s Email Probe

The newly recovered text messages sent between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his reported lover FBI lawyer Lisa Page reveal the “fix was in” for Hillary Clinton’s email investigation.

The messages show concern about being too tough on Clinton during the investigation of her use of a private email system for handling classified information, Fox News reported.

In one text exchange on Feb. 25, 2016, Page warned Strzok that Clinton “might be our next president” and “the last thing you need (is) going in there loaded for bear.”

“You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more (DOJ) than (FBI)?” her text read.

House Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy pointed out on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that just reading one of the thousands of text messages does not give you the entire picture.

“It’s clear that they did not want her charged, they wanted her to be the president of the United States, they really really didn’t want Donald Trump to be the president of the United States,” Gowdy said. “And they can see throughout these texts that they did things differently in this investigation from any other investigation they were a part of.”

Rep. Jim Jordan said on Friday that even before the texts were released, congressional Republicans had “suspected the fix was in,” Fox News reported.

“Now we know the fix was in, and I think the logical thing is, if the fix was in on the Clinton investigation, and if these same people — the top people at the FBI — started and ran the Trump-Russia investigation, might there be some bad things going on there as well?” Jordan said. “And as you look at these text messages, it sure looks like there is.”

The reported lovers worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team when he started the Russia probe.

Many of the 50,000 text messages exchanged throughout the presidential election and this past year expressed anti-Trump views.

“I don’t like bias. I don’t like political bias and this was an incredibly politically charged case as was, and is, the Russia investigation,” Gowdy said. “So politics and political bias is even more important in a case like this. I don’t know why the left is straining to minimize the manifest bias that was exhibited by these agents. I just don’t get it.”

A different round of text messages from July 1, 2016 came after former Attorney General Loretta Lynch reportedly met with Bill Clinton on “an out-of-the-way Arizona tarmac, where their secruity details arranged for both their planes to be parked” and announced a few days later on July 1 that “she would accept whatever recommendation the FBI director and career prosecutors made about charging Clinton,” according to the National Review.

In a message to Strzok that day, Page said that “This is a purposeful leak following the airplane snafu” that was being publicly criticized, and the attorney general “knows no charges will be brought.”

The FBI previously claimed that they “failed” to retrieve the elusive messages sent between Strzok and Page over a five-month period spanning from Dec. 14, 2016, to May 17, 2017.

“I have spoken to the Inspector General and a review is already underway to ascertain what occurred and to determine if these records can be recovered in any other way. If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday.

As reported by Fox News, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz sent a letter to congressional committees Thursday stating that the Justice Department “succeeded in using forensic tools to recover text messages from FBI devices, including text messages between Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page that were sent or received between December 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017.”

