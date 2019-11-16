SECTIONS
Newspaper Apologizes After Publishing Glowing Obituary of Living Man

By Jack Davis
Published November 16, 2019 at 12:10pm
Oops.

A British newspaper that published a glowing obituary of a man it announced to the world was dead had to later retract it all after leaning the man was still alive, Fox News reported.

“THIS morning, The Northern Echo’s website carried an obituary to Charlie Donaghy, a lifelong supporter of grassroots sport in the North-East,” the paper wrote Sunday.

The paper, based in Darlington in northeast England, noted that it really did first check on Donaghy’s status before consigning him to the realm of the departed.

“We checked with three independent sources, including a representative of at least one of the clubs Mr Donaghy worked with, who all confirmed the information, prior to it being published,” the paper wrote.

“We apologise unreservedly for our mistake, and for any understandable distress and devastation that was caused to Mr Donaghy, his family and friends,” the outlet said.

The paper pulled the obituary from its website.

The Northern Echo also printed a statement from the man’s family.

“We are devastated by the inaccuracy of this report. This has caused immeasurable distress for my sister as well to many of Dad’s friends and supporters over the years,” the statement said.

The family said no one ever asked them if Donaghy had passed.

“To allow this to be released onto the internet without checking with our family is unforgivable. Please ensure this never happens to anyone else again as you cannot unhear or unread that your father is dead,” the family’s statement said.

Some on Twitter saw humor in the mistake:

Ian Donaghy, the not-dead man’s son, offered slightly less polite comments on Facebook, in addition to posting screenshots of the premature obituary.

“To everyone offering condolences about my Dad…Charlie! He’s NOT died! This is NOT true,” he said.

“God knows where its come from but he’s alive & well,” he added.

“Internet arseclownery!!!! Northern Echo website arseclownery! You cannot unhear or unread ‘your dad’s dead’ Unbelievable! My sister’s in bits! The Northern Echo is going to have a bad day!”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
