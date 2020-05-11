House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have chosen the wrong side in the rift between the United States and China, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday that in his view, their comments have been “very favorable” to China’s Communist Party.

“It is very hard to understand why the Democratic Party is increasingly pro-Communist Chinese Party,” Gingrich said.

“And you have in Speaker Pelosi a bitter hard partisan who was so far to the left that she was in Chinatown encouraging people to ignore all of this a couple of weeks ago.”

Gingrich said Democrats are alone in absolving China of blame for the coronavirus.

TRENDING: New Study Confirms We Were Right: Reading, Math Scores Have Collapsed Thanks to Obama, Common Core

“It is really mystifying why they are going down this road when it is so obvious to virtually everybody else in the world, that in fact, it is the Chinese Communist dictatorship which has caused this enormous level of pain literally to the entire planet,” he said.

Gingrich slammed China last month in a Fox News Op-Ed.

“The pandemic which is now ravaging the world – killing an estimated 170,000 people and causing trillions of dollars of economic damage – originated in China and was hidden by the Chinese Communist dictatorship. The dictatorship lied to the world and got its puppet head of the World Health Organization to also lie to the world,” he wrote.

“No reasonable person can doubt that the Chinese Communist dictatorship and its puppet head of the WHO are responsible for the greatest economic destruction on a worldwide scale since World War II.

Do you think Democrats like Pelosi and Biden have been too accommodating toward China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It is time the Chinese Communist dictatorship paid for its lies, the lives it has destroyed, and the economies it has crippled.”

Republicans have said a partisan divide over coronavirus legislation impedes action.

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania recently said that Pelosi is opposed to investigating the origins of the virus and that other Democrats are following suit, according to Breitbart.

“They hate this president so badly that they would rather side with the Chinese Communist Party than defend Americans and defend our spending and spend wisely and just be honest. That is their hatred for President Trump and disdain for President Trump’s supporters,” Reschenthaler said.

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans will act with or without Democrats, and announced the formation of a “China Task Force,” The Hill reported.

RELATED: German Intel Service Says Tedros and Xi Worked Together To Hide Outbreak for Weeks: Report

“We have learned more about COVID, and one thing has become very clear: China’s cover-up directly led to this crisis,” McCarthy said. “The Communist Party of China hid the seriousness of this disease, led a propaganda campaign blaming the U.S., used their supplies to exert influence and continue to refuse international experts to investigate what happened.”

“It follows the same threatening pattern of behavior we have seen from the Chinese Communist Party for years, something that has long been a bipartisan consensus in Washington,” he added.

McCarthy said he wanted the group to be bipartisan, but Democrats declined to join him.

“For more than a year I have worked with the leadership of the Democratic Party to put together a bipartisan committee on China with an equal number of Republicans and an equal number of Democrats. I did get to that agreement, we got to the point to actually name the individuals, so far that one reporter has actually wrote the story, but did not post it yet, before the Democrats pulled back a few months ago. Well, we cannot wait any longer,” he said.

“The stakes are too high to sit idly by, which is why today I’m announcing the Republican-led China Task Force, and I invite the Democrats to join with us. There was one moment in time they said yes, a few months ago they said no. I’d say there was no more important time now to join with us together to work as one nation, as we face these challenges.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.