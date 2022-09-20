Next Stop, Delaware: Plane That Took Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Flying to Town Near Biden's 2 Homes

President Joe Biden’s home state may be the next to receive a flight of illegal migrants and asylum seekers courtesy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A plane was slated to fly from Texas to Delaware on Tuesday, with a stopover in Crestview, Florida, according to the Delaware News Journal.

A flight tracker listed the aircraft’s destination as Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware.

That’s less than a 40-minute drive from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden has a comfortable beachfront mansion. The airport in Georgetown is the closest one to Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home.

On my way to Georgetown, #Delaware following reports that Florida @GovRonDeSantis is sending migrants from TX-FL-DE. This appears to be the flight. GED is the closest airport to @POTUS’ beach house. (About 20 miles). @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kVegZR6z0t — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) September 20, 2022

The president has another upscale mansion in Greenville, Delaware, according to Town & Country.

The same aircraft scheduled to land in Delaware ferried around 50 illegal migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week.

👀 The exact same plane that @GovRonDeSantis used to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week is scheduled to take off from San Antonio, fly to Florida, then land in Delaware at an airport less than an hour from Rehoboth Beach…where @POTUS has a home https://t.co/hTCjUT3lAV — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) September 20, 2022

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the state’s National Guard to move the last planeload of illegal migrants to the mainland after they were dropped off on the ultra-liberal resort island.

Staffers for Delaware Gov. John Carney confirmed that they’re watching for an inbound plane of illegal migrants, the Daily Mail’s Katelyn Caralle reported.

Governor @JohnCarneyDE’s office confirmed they are watching for the unannounced plane full of migrants expected into the Delaware Coastal Airport this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7v0mBYh22P — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) September 20, 2022

It’s common for illegal migrants arriving at the southern border to make a legal claim for asylum. Immigration courts still deny the overwhelming majority of asylum claims despite approval rates climbing under Biden, according to a Syracuse University study.

Biden made a sarcastic allusion to DeSantis visiting Delaware’s Atlantic beaches when asked about the migrant flights on Tuesday.

President Biden on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending migrants to the president’s vacation home town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “He should come visit, we have a beautiful shore line. pic.twitter.com/4Ybb1cVtcp — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 20, 2022

The aircraft was slated for arrival in Delaware at 1:32 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracker. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Social Services said the agency had not received reports of migrants landing as of 2:30.

