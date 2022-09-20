Parler Share
News
A map of Delaware is seen in this stock image.
A map of Delaware is seen in this stock image. (omersukrugoksu / Getty Images)

Next Stop, Delaware: Plane That Took Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Flying to Town Near Biden's 2 Homes

 By Richard Moorhead  September 20, 2022 at 2:48pm
Parler Share

President Joe Biden’s home state may be the next to receive a flight of illegal migrants and asylum seekers courtesy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A plane was slated to fly from Texas to Delaware on Tuesday, with a stopover in Crestview, Florida, according to the Delaware News Journal.

A flight tracker listed the aircraft’s destination as Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware.

That’s less than a 40-minute drive from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden has a comfortable beachfront mansion. The airport in Georgetown is the closest one to Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home.

Trending:
Man Admits to Running Down and Killing a 'Republican' Teen Over a Political Dispute

The president has another upscale mansion in Greenville, Delaware, according to Town & Country.

The same aircraft scheduled to land in Delaware ferried around 50 illegal migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the state’s National Guard to move the last planeload of illegal migrants to the mainland after they were dropped off on the ultra-liberal resort island.

Staffers for Delaware Gov. John Carney confirmed that they’re watching for an inbound plane of illegal migrants, the Daily Mail’s Katelyn Caralle reported.

Related:
DeSantis Responds to Sheriff's Investigation Into Martha's Vineyard Migrant Flight: 'Give Me a Break'

It’s common for illegal migrants arriving at the southern border to make a legal claim for asylum. Immigration courts still deny the overwhelming majority of asylum claims despite approval rates climbing under Biden, according to a Syracuse University study.

Biden made a sarcastic allusion to DeSantis visiting Delaware’s Atlantic beaches when asked about the migrant flights on Tuesday.

The aircraft was slated for arrival in Delaware at 1:32 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracker. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Social Services said the agency had not received reports of migrants landing as of 2:30.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Next Stop, Delaware: Plane That Took Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Flying to Town Near Biden's 2 Homes
Breaking: Roseanne Back on Air with New TV Gig
Is America Prepared to Take on China Militarily? Experts Weigh in on What Could be a 'Very Bloody Affair'
Report: Meghan and Harry Learned About Their Reception Uninvitation from Press
School Board Goes All-In on Trans Teacher Who Leads Class While Wearing Perverse Outfits: 'Completely Accepted and Welcomed'
See more...

Conversation