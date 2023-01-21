Parler Share
Cartoons

NFL Champ Kills Giant Mountain Lion, Environmentalists Get Up in Arms and Make Fools of Themselves

 By Peter Partoll  January 21, 2023 at 9:39am
Parler Share

A former NFL player triggered environmentalists on social media when he posted a picture of himself holding a dead mountain lion.

On Thursday, former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe posted a picture of himself with a mountain lion he had killed in rural Colorado, KDVR-TV reported.

According to Wolfe’s post, the mountain lion was killing family pets in the area and was living under a resident’s porch, and Wolfe was called in to deal with it. The Super Bowl champion stalked the giant beast and managed to kill it with a bow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Wolfe (@derekwolfe_95)

Trending:
Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him

While most people responded to the post by praising Wolfe for defending the neighborhood and remarking on the size of the massive animal, there was some predictable outrage from environmentalists on Twitter and Instagram.

One Instagram user wrote, “Or did a neighborhood wreak havoc on the lions habitat and it’s now just trying to survive,” implying that the lion was justified in attacking families.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, others echoed that message, saying that Wolfe was the real monster and should be punished.

Related:
Fed-Up Oregon Counties Get 1 Step Closer to Fleeing Liberal State for Idaho


Perhaps these environmentalists are forgetting that the people who live in these isolated mountain towns deal with the very real problem of lions running amok in their neighborhoods.

Earlier this month, The Sacramento Bee reported that in the town of Nederland, Colorado, mountain lions had killed or attacked a dozen house pets in two months.

In 2019, 8-year-old Pike Carlson of Bailey, Colorado, was attacked by a mountain lion while he was outside playing, according to KDVR. Thankfully, he survived, but there have been three fatal lion attacks in Colorado since 1990.

The fact of the matter is, hunting is necessary for wildlife management. It is not about being cruel to animals; it is about the defense of homes and families.

Derek Wolfe did everything legally and for a good reason. This man is a hero, as he stepped up to defend a community from danger.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




NFL Champ Kills Giant Mountain Lion, Environmentalists Get Up in Arms and Make Fools of Themselves
'Hate in Their Heart': Byron Donalds Reveals Racist Item Was Sent to His Office
Joe Biden Blasted for Obvious Problem in Video of Him Ordering a Bacon Cheeseburger
Lib Rivera Given 1 Simple Question from Gutfeld About AR-15s - He Utterly Fails
Catholic Diocese Defies Woke Left, Enacts 7 'Gender Identity' Policies That Align with Scripture
See more...

Conversation