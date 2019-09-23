SECTIONS
NFL Rookie Dawson Knox Gives 'Glory to God' After Highlight Reel 49-Yard Reception Leads to Win

Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills runs over Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals during a game at New Era Field on Sept. 22, 2019.Bryan M. Bennett / Getty ImagesDawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills runs over Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals during a game at New Era Field on Sept. 22, 2019. (Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published September 23, 2019 at 2:13pm
Dawson Knox hadn’t scored a touchdown since his junior year. Of high school.

The tight end picked up 605 receiving yards during his time at Ole Miss, but he never managed to find the end zone.

All that to say, catching a touchdown pass Sunday in just the third game of his NFL career was a big deal.

Yet somehow, another play he made later in the game stole the spotlight.

Late in the fourth quarter at New Era Field, Knox’s Buffalo Bills trailed the Cincinnati Bengals 17-14. With just over four minutes to play in the game, the offense that had sputtered the entire second half was in dire need of a spark.

To call Dawson Knox’s 49-yard catch and run a spark wouldn’t be doing it justice.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen found Knox wide open along the sideline. It looked like he would be forced out of bounds near midfield by Bengals safety Shawn Williams, but Knox clearly had other ideas.

He stiff-armed Williams and then trucked Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates III to pick up a huge chunk of extra yardage before finally going out at the Bengals’ 22-yard line.

Five plays later, Buffalo’s Frank Gore punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line and gave the Bills a lead they would hang onto to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

After the game, teammate Dion Dawkins pointed to Knox’s wrecking-ball imitation as a play that gave the team renewed energy late in the game.

“Honestly, when he did that, he gave us all first-half energy, because we was tired,” Dawkins said.

When asked about the big play after the game, Knox responded with humility.

“When plays like that happen it just comes down to instinct,” he said. “You don’t think a whole lot, it just happens. I just want to give the glory to God because I worked hard to get here but I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Knox has spoken out publicly about his faith before, even posting numerous Bible verses on Twitter.

Knox and the Bills will host the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday in a battle for first place in the AFC East.

