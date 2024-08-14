Share
NFL Star Involved in Car Accident, Gets Evaluated by Medical Staff as Team Releases Statement

 By Joe Saunders  August 14, 2024 at 3:56pm
The star tight end of the Baltimore Ravens just caught a major break.

Mark Andrews, a three-time Pro-Bowler who lost almost half of last season to an injury he suffered from a form of tackling now banned by the NFL, was involved in a car accident Wednesday morning on his way to the team’s training center, according to a team announcement.

He was evaluated by the team’s medical staff at the Under Armour Performance Center and did not suffer any injuries, the announcement said.

“Mark was originally scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice in the coming days,” the announcement stated.

Details of the accident were unavailable. However, The Baltimore Sun cited Baltimore County police in reporting there were two vehicles involved that sustained “heavy damage.”

There were no injuries in either vehicle.

Andrews’ escape from injury had to be a relief to the seven-year NFL player.

Andrews was sidelined for much of last year after suffering a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury in Week 11 last year in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andrews was downed Nov. 16 by a “hip-drop tackle,” in which Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson ended up putting his “body weight on the back of Andrews leg,” the Ravens reported at the time. The “hip-drop tackle” is now illegal in the NFL after a team owners vote in March.

However, Andrews returned for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs in January. The Ravens lost the game, with Andrews limited to two catches for 15 yards.

His escape also had to come as a relief to the team, which counts on Andrews as a favorite target of the Ravens’ stellar quarterback Lamar Jackson, according to Newsweek.

With the Ravens getting ready to kick off the 2024 season opener Sept. 5 against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, losing a key player to yet another injury would be an undeniable blow.

And from the social media reaction, Ravens fans were relieved, too.

For his part, Andrews expressed gratitude.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” he said in the Ravens statement. “This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seat belts and remaining alert while driving a car.”

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Conversation