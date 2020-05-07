Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas is “lucky to be alive” after his wife allegedly held a gun to his head after discovering he had been unfaithful to her last month, TMZ reported Thursday after obtaining court documents relating to a domestic violence dispute.

The outlet reported police in Austin, Texas, were called to a home in the early morning hours of April 13, where they discovered the NFL player’s wife, Nina, was chasing him around with a knife in her hand while Thomas was holding a handgun.

Thomas reportedly had wrestled the loaded gun away from his wife after an altercation in which she pointed it at him after finding evidence on social media that he was with another woman or women.

Thomas, a former University of Texas standout and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, had been in an argument with his wife and had left his home with his brother, per TMZ.

TMZ further reported Nina Thomas used his Snapchat account to track him to a residence, where she and two friends discovered her husband and his brother in bed with the other women.

TRENDING: Hollywood Stars Call Coronavirus a Chance for 'Radical Transformation'

Police wrote in documents that Nina Thomas told them she grabbed her husband’s 9mm Beretta pistol on her way to confront and scare him, removing the magazine but failing to realize there was a round in the chamber, the TMZ report said.

The outlet reported police said cellphone video of the altercation showed video Nina Thomas with a gun pointed at her husband “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

Nina Thomas was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, and was released on bond, per TMZ.

Two women who accompanied her to the residence were also arrested, according to the report.

Earl Thomas, who has spent the majority of his career as a part of the Seahawks’ vaunted “Legion of Boom” defense, was not arrested.

Nina Thomas denied the report through her attorney, a man named Jonathan Goins, who told TMZ: “I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name.”

Earl Thomas, meanwhile, took to social media late Wednesday to get out ahead of the story and to tell his side of it when he learned TMZ had been planning to report it, he said.

The player appeared to confirm the report on the video.

“I mean, it’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said in a 48-second video posted online. “It’s p—ing me off that it got out, but that’s the world we live in today.”

RELATED: Reigning NFL MVP Responds After Trump Shows Him Respect: 'Truzz Trump'

“But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all’s prayers,” he said.

“Stuff like this happens, bro. You know, we try to live the best lives we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’re back talking. I’m seeing my kids,” Thomas said.

Ravens safety Earl Thomas says in an Instagram post tonight that TMZ will have a report on an “altercation” between him and his wife, Nina, on Thursday. “Stuff like this happens, bro. We’re trying to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.” pic.twitter.com/PLavo2nmk3 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 7, 2020

Thomas also asked for prayers for him and his family.

The couple were married in 2016 in Houston.

The NFL star was photographed wearing a crown and a cape at the ceremony.

Seattle’s Earl Thomas wore a crown and a cape to his wedding, because wouldn’t you if you could get away with it? https://t.co/3iCwWcYLnB — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 18, 2016

Thomas played for Seattle from 2010 to 2018 and was instrumental in his team shutting down the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

The Seahawks won 43-8 and dominated Denver in every facet of the game.

Thomas signed with Baltimore for the 2019 season, in which he recorded two interceptions and started 15 games as the Ravens finished a league-best 14-2.

He has recorded 713 tackles and 30 interceptions during his NFL career and is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.