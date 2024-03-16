Share
Nicolas Cage Slams Disney, Confirms He's Not Returning to Popular Disney Franchise

 By Michael Austin  March 16, 2024 at 4:33am
It’s been 20 years since Disney debuted the Nicolas Cage-headed action-adventure “National Treasure.”

Watching that movie is like opening a time capsule from a prior civilization — one where our entertainment was agenda-free and just plain fun.

Well, according to Cage, that time is long gone, especially at the House of Mouse.

During a Tuesday interview with Screen Rant, Cage was asked about the possibility of returning to Disney for a third “National Treasure” film.

“Here we go! See, you’re the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else,” Cage said, before dropping the hammer.

The 60-year-old actor bluntly put it: “No, there is no National Treasure 3.”

The Hollywood star didn’t stop there, however.

No, instead of moving on, he chose to take another jab at the once-great entertainment company he used to work for.

“If you want to find treasure, don’t look at Disney, okay? It’s not there,” he said.

Have Disney movies gotten worse?

Now, just because Disney hasn’t had any plans to bring back Cage (or maybe they did and he turned them down — who knows?), doesn’t mean they haven’t attempted to milk the “National Treasure” franchise dry.

After all, that does seem to be the modern Disney modus operandi — take preexisting franchises fans used to love, and continue to make sequels and spin-offs until those franchises have lost all semblance of cultural heft.

Oh, and Disney also loves to find a way to insert ham-handed political messaging into those once-loved franchises.

And that’s all exactly what Disney did with “National Treasure.”

The company debuted “National Treasure: Edge of History” on Disney Plus in 2022, only for the show to be canceled after one season.

The reboot followed the adventures of a young illegal immigrant who feared law enforcement officers would deport her (maybe this show was set prior to the Biden administration).

According to Deadline, the show was about “a DREAMer in search of answers about her family who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

“The main character is an illegal alien who can’t trust the police because she might get deported. This is a 100% real storyline,” Outback’s David Hookstead wrote. “Disney took a GREAT film series, and destroyed it with wokeness.

“Shameful.”

Conversation