Nikki Haley Accused of 'Flip-Flop' After Backlash on Internet Censorship Policy

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is being called out for flip-flopping after she walked back comments in which she suggested internet anonymity is a “national security threat.”

The former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday that she does not believe in forcing people who post online to use their real names.

The walk back of her comments came a day after she told Fox News she views anonymous social media accounts as dangerous.

“When I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts — social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms,” she told the network.

Haley added, “Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

.@NikkiHaley is *openly* pushing for the government to use private tech companies to censor speech. This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook. Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its… pic.twitter.com/Cb1847r6CA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 14, 2023

Haley expounded on her opinion on the matter, telling Fox News host Harris Faulkner it is time to reform the internet.

“First of all, it’s a national security threat,” she said of anonymous online accounts. “When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say, and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots.”

Should the U.S. institute a digital ID policy on the internet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She concluded, “And then you’re gonna get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family member’s gonna see it. It’s gonna help our kids, and it’s gonna help our country.”

The comments drew immediate backlash online from prominent conservatives:

This is insane. Nikki Haley says she will use the federal government to dox every single anonymous account on social media.pic.twitter.com/OWUcgsP6tb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2023

Under Nikki Haley’s crazy, draconian plan of using govt to force people on social media to be “verified” and not anonymous, Benjamin Franklin would have been legally prohibited from publishing his Silence Dogood letters. pic.twitter.com/pZ9zWnENY3 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 15, 2023

Nikki Haley says “every person on social media should be verified by name” for the sake of “national security.” Nice try, Nikki. Anonymous speech is a core part of free speech — which the founders would know, since many of them (including Alexander Hamilton and James Madison)… pic.twitter.com/5SKPhvjMOU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 14, 2023

Nikki Haley goes full CCP, DEMANDS every anonymous social media account to be DOXXED for “national security:” “I WANT EVERYBODY’S NAME!”pic.twitter.com/J5vzP2UQxX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2023

“Absolutely disqualifying!” MUST WATCH: @dbongino rips into Nikki Haley for six minutes straight over her authoritarian plan to ban anonymous speech online. “This is by far the most horrendous idea of the election cycle.” pic.twitter.com/ooP8TI0z2y — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 15, 2023

The following day, during an interview on CNBC, Haley walked back the statement and instead called for online anonymity for American citizens only.

“Do I think life would be more civil if [people were forced to use their names online]? Yes,” she said. “You can have anonymous — I don’t mind anonymous American people having free speech. What I don’t like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech.”

The DeSantis War Room X (formerly Twitter) account seized on the walk back as a “flip flop,” as well as evidence Haley is dishonest and a “career politician.”

After facing widespread backlash for her unconstitutional proposal to ban anonymous speech online, Nikki Haley walks it back. This is a pattern with Haley. Just like her flip flop on importing Gaza refugees — she tells us truthfully what she would do if she had power, and when… pic.twitter.com/pp4T7zsrt5 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 15, 2023

In a later interview with Glenn Beck, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid into Haley over her initial comments.

“That’s what China has done,” he said. “China did that recently. That is totally inappropriate for the United States of America.”

Solid. @RonDeSantis on Glenn Beck talks about Nikki’s flub and his opposition to a central digital currency. pic.twitter.com/JyWcFkBIII — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 15, 2023

DeSantis reminded Beck that the Federalist Papers were written by America’s founding fathers, who used pseudonyms at the time they were published.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.