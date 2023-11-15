Share
News

Nikki Haley Accused of 'Flip-Flop' After Backlash on Internet Censorship Policy

 By Johnathan Jones  November 15, 2023 at 2:01pm
Share

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is being called out for flip-flopping after she walked back comments in which she suggested internet anonymity is a “national security threat.”

The former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday that she does not believe in forcing people who post online to use their real names.

The walk back of her comments came a day after she told Fox News she views anonymous social media accounts as dangerous.

“When I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts — social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms,” she told the network.

Haley added, “Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

Trending:
MSNBC Host Says with Straight Face That 45-Year-Olds Couldn't Do What Biden Does

Haley expounded on her opinion on the matter, telling Fox News host Harris Faulkner it is time to reform the internet.

“First of all, it’s a national security threat,” she said of anonymous online accounts. “When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say, and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots.”

Should the U.S. institute a digital ID policy on the internet?

She concluded, “And then you’re gonna get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family member’s gonna see it. It’s gonna help our kids, and it’s gonna help our country.”

The comments drew immediate backlash online from prominent conservatives:

Related:
Republican Presidential Candidate Stuns Campaign Staffers and Donors by Dropping Out Live on Fox News

The following day, during an interview on CNBC, Haley walked back the statement and instead called for online anonymity for American citizens only.

“Do I think life would be more civil if [people were forced to use their names online]? Yes,” she said. “You can have anonymous — I don’t mind anonymous American people having free speech. What I don’t like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech.”

The DeSantis War Room X (formerly Twitter) account seized on the walk back as a “flip flop,” as well as evidence Haley is dishonest and a “career politician.”

In a later interview with Glenn Beck, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laid into Haley over her initial comments.

“That’s what China has done,” he said. “China did that recently. That is totally inappropriate for the United States of America.”

DeSantis reminded Beck that the Federalist Papers were written by America’s founding fathers, who used pseudonyms at the time they were published.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Nikki Haley Accused of 'Flip-Flop' After Backlash on Internet Censorship Policy
Two Weeks After Devastating Injury, Christian NFL Star Kirk Cousins Serves Meals to Those in Need While on Crutches
Heroic School Bus Driver Evacuates 38 Students from Bus Just Before it Bursts Into Flames
Recent Editor-in-Chief of Left-Leaning News Outlet Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Conjecture Builds That Trump May Have Broken Law by Auctioning Off Gun at Mar-a-Lago
See more...

Conversation