Nikki Haley Says She's Tired of 'The Fellas' Demonizing Abortion

There is a difference between having compassion for someone in a difficult situation and downplaying a sinful decision. Nikki Haley is teetering dangerously toward the latter.

During a campaign event in New Hamshire on Thursday, the GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor spoke about her stance on abortion, saying that “the fellas” have “demonized” the issue, according to the Daily Mail.

“We have to humanize this issue. I am not going to be part of demonizing this issue; it’s too personal to everyone, and the fellas have done that for too long. No offense,” Haley said. “But it is time that we start treating it like a sensitive topic that it is.”

“I had a roommate who was raped in college,” she continued. “I wouldn’t wish that on anyone to see what she went through wondering if she was pregnant. Everybody’s got a story … and every person’s story needs to be respected.”

Despite that rhetoric, Haley said she is “unapologetically pro-life.” She added that although she would support a federal ban on abortion, it would never get the required 60 votes in the Senate.

This is not the first time Haley has talked like this.

During the first Republican primary debate, she pointed out the difficulty of getting the votes to ban abortion and said, “We need to stop demonizing this issue.”

Why would conservatives trust her on an issue she seems to have already given up on? What does it say that she is scolding pro-life Republicans and echoing pro-abortion talking points?

The difference between conservatives and liberals is that liberals make decisions — and policies — based on emotions.

While, on a one-on-one level, conservatives may care deeply about people’s feelings, they understand that you cannot govern on that basis.

Haley is right: We should have compassion for our struggling roommate or family member. But we can’t let that compassion compromise our moral integrity or minimize evil.

Jesus refused to condemn the adulteress — but he did condemn her adultery, telling her to go and sin no more.

When it comes to the issue of life, conservatives need to hold the line.

It doesn’t mean we aren’t compassionate. It doesn’t mean we’re “demonizing” anyone. It just means we value the life of every child — and that takes precedence.

As for Haley’s pessimism regarding an abortion ban, they said overturning Roe v. Wade would be impossible — until it wasn’t.

Sixty votes in the Senate may seem impossible — until it isn’t.

Until then, we need to elect leaders who are willing to hold the line.

