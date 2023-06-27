'A No-Brainer': Fauci Lands Cushy New Gig After Retiring from Government

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the nation’s COVID-19 czar under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden and retired from the federal government in December, has a new job.

The 82-year-old Fauci has landed a prestigious position at Georgetown University in Washington, according to a Monday news release from the school.

Beginning Saturday, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will be a “Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases,” the release said.

Fauci also will have an appointment in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown,” Georgetown President John J. DeGioia said in a statement.

“Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time,” he said.

In the news release, Fauci said choosing Georgetown amid other offers was “a no-brainer.”

He said he had criteria for his next job that involved teaching, lecturing about government and maintaining a research connection.

“When you look around, all of a sudden it became very clear what I wanted to do because Georgetown essentially filled all of those criteria — and then it has so many other aspects of it that you couldn’t make it up. I feel like I’m coming home,” Fauci said.

“I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?” he said in the release.

“I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going, but given what I’ve been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students,” he said.

In an interview posted on the college’s website, Fauci said the college’s location near his home and family connections set it apart.

A Twitter poster noted that are other connections as well, linking to a report from the National Institutes of Health that indicated it provided more than $50 million in funding to Georgetown in the 2022 federal fiscal year.

Fauci was the director of NAIAD — a part of the NIH — from 1984 to 2022.

Others on social media criticized the move because of his history with the coronavirus and the pandemic.

check out incoming @Georgetown professor Tony Fauci’s government biography. notice how they give almost no attention to COVID whatsoever. they brush right past COVID and totally bury it. they’re embarrassed by what he did https://t.co/rPSWo4hFW9 pic.twitter.com/J2JSr6c3T0 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 27, 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci — who spent taxpayer money creating deadly viruses in foreign labs and later covered up his deeds after one of these viruses caused a pandemic — will join the faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., starting July 1, the university announced Monday. https://t.co/olbPnPgvSY — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) June 27, 2023

Fake doctor who has cost us thousands of lives joins fake Catholic university that has cost us thousands of souls. https://t.co/zh9f0sF7tX — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) June 26, 2023

“I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service,” Fauci said in the release.

“This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions,” he said.

In 2020, Fauci was quoted as telling Georgetown students to only trust people like him.

“For the most part, you can trust respected medical authorities. I believe I am one of them,” he said, according to a university news release.

“I would stick with respected medical authorities who have a track record of telling the truth, who have a track record of giving information and policy and recommendations based on scientific evidence and good data,” he said.

