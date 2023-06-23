'No Dignity': Video of Hunter Biden After Plea Deal Shows Just How Corrupt WH Really Is

What do you have for dinner after you use your father’s influence as your get-out-of-jail-free card?

Well, according to a CBS description, after Hunter Biden got a sweetheart plea deal for his gun and tax crimes, he had a first course of marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad with compressed watermelon and tangy avocado sauce. For his main course, Hunter had a choice of stuffed portobello mushrooms with a creamy saffron-infused risotto or sumac-roasted sea bass in a lemon-dill yogurt sauce with crisped millet cakes and summer squashes. And to finish off, dessert was a rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

That was the menu from last night’s swanky White House dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Hunter was seen hobnobbing with the who’s who of the political, business and show-biz world, including designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, tennis legend Billie Jean King and leaders from Alphabet and Microsoft.

Here is deadbeat Hunter Biden — embroiled in a massive, family-wide corruption scandal — rubbing elbows at last night’s White House state dinner pic.twitter.com/tyWXWgXTUu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Now, normal people would probably not want to be photographed sipping on Stone Tower chardonnay “Kristi” or Domain Carneros brut rosé, flaunting their “privilege,” right after an unfairly lenient plea they got by using their dad’s political clout, but then a man who had an affair with his brother’s widow and fathered a child with a former stripper, among other things, isn’t someone who would be too concerned with public opinion.

Nothing could paint a better picture of “privilege” than partying at the White House when you should be in the Big House.

As one tweet said, “No dignity, nothing.”

No dignity nothing — Life as it goesTM (@lifeasitgoes12) June 23, 2023

Attorney General Merrick Garland was also in attendance. I guess a nice dinner was the least the Bidens could do after the attorney general the sweetheart deal he handed to their golden boy.

According to Fox News, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has demanded that Garland provide a thorough and comprehensive explanation to the American public regarding the plea deal reached between Hunter Biden and the U.S. attorney in Delaware, which shockingly spares him from serving any prison time.

Americans are serving prison time for doing exactly what Hunter Biden did. Biden’s DOJ needs to explain how Hunter Biden’s case is any different. Americans are quickly losing trust in our justice system.https://t.co/SGIkcp6KTs — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 22, 2023

The individual mentioned here is a drug user and lied on a federal form to purchase a firearm. She is facing 25 years in prison while Hunter Biden, who committed the same crimes in addition to tax evasion, isn’t facing any jail time. Two-tier justice. pic.twitter.com/nDQV8tfOaZ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 22, 2023



Scott pointed out the glaring inconsistencies within the justice system, citing recent cases that demonstrate a stark disparity in sentencing, such as a Virginia mother facing a prison sentence of up to 24 months for possessing controlled substances while in possession of a firearm.

He also drew attention to the case of actor Wesley Snipes, who received three one-year sentences for tax-related offenses.

$1.2M in tax evasion & Hunter pleads to 2 misdemeanors. Give me a break-Wesley Snipes got jail time for the same thing. And Kodak got 3yrs for similar gun charges. This 2-tiered justice system in our country is DISGUSTING. We just want law to be applied CONSISTENTLY & EVENLY. pic.twitter.com/uPzDg0VfpT — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 21, 2023



“The reported plea agreement extended to President Biden’s son is a farcical example of precisely that two-tiered approach to criminal justice by the DOJ under your leadership,” Scott wrote to Garland. “What is the American public to take away from the outcome of this five-year investigation and leniency shown to Hunter Biden on both the federal tax violations and firearms offenses he committed?”

But Scott’s words will fall on deaf ears, at least on the Democrat side of the aisle.

The president’s son, it seems, is exempt, not just from federal laws, but the laws of common decency that govern the rest of the country.

Marie Antoinette supposedly said, “Let them eat cake,” and they guillotined her for it.

Thursday night, Hunter Biden ate saffron risotto and probably got a new Burisma-type multi-million dollar contract for doing absolutely nothing.

