'Let Me Be Clear': Rick Scott Issues Warning to 'Socialists' Looking to Visit Florida

Piqued after the NAACP bashed Florida by posting a travel advisory attacking Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida legislators, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida mocked the civil rights group with an advisory of his own.

“The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools,” the NAACP posted on its website.

“The formal travel notice states, ‘Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,’” the NAACP statement said.

Scott mocked the form of the NAACP’s statement in a release posted to Twitter.

🚨 NEW FLORIDA TRAVEL ADVISORY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/r9GFLzIL8x — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 23, 2023

“The travel advisory comes in direct response to the Biden Administration attempts to erase capitalism and the system that has brought prosperity to Florida and the entire United States,” he said in his statement.

“The formal travel notice states, ‘Florida is openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them,'” Scott wrote.

“Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration,” he wrote.

Should more senators do press releases like Scott’s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Let me be clear — any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida. Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery,” he wrote.

Scott then noted that many Floridians know what the evils of leftist government are all about.

“However, in much of Central and South Florida, the situation is far more dangerous for Socialists, as they may encounter people from Cuba, Venezuela, and other parts of Central and South America and the Caribbean who have direct knowledge of, and experience with, the horrors of Socialism,” he wrote.

The message connected with many.

This is absolutely fantastic! — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) May 23, 2023

This is how you fight back against leftist organizations like the @NAACP Florida is openly hostile towards Socialists… well done @SenRickScott https://t.co/3xEW1iTchl — 🍊 I Shame Liberals 🍊 (@NotAPajamaBoy) May 23, 2023

Scott called the NAACP advisory “discriminatory,” according to Fox News.

“Let’s judge people by their character, their reputation, how hard they want to work. And so I’m just I’m very disappointed the NAACP would do something like this because I think it promotes discrimination rather than trying to bring people together,” he said.

A statement from DeSantis’ office called the NAACP pronouncement “a stunt,” according to WFLA-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.