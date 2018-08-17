No Federal Funding for Abortions Is the Goal of Rand Paul’s New Bill

U.S. Sen. Dr. Rand Paul introduced an amendment yesterday to H.R. 6157, the Senate appropriations package for Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, that would prevent taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood and other places that perform abortions.

One of the top priorities for a Republican Congress that professes pro-life values on the campaign trail should be to stop taxpayer funding for abortion providers. This is our chance to turn our words into action…Read more here: https://t.co/sI0UxfYBfi — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 17, 2018

“One of the top priorities for a Republican Congress that professes pro-life values on the campaign trail should be to stop taxpayer funding for abortion providers. This is our chance to turn our words into action, stand up for the sanctity of life, and speak out for the most innocent among us that have no voice,” Paul said.

This amendment has similar language that stops spending such as the FY 2019 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education funding bill that was passed in July.

The amendment does not prevent health care providers who do not perform abortions from receiving federal funding for women’s health services.

If an affected entity decides to stop performing abortions, then the amendment says it would be eligible to have its federal funding restored.

This is the latest in Paul’s efforts to fight for the rights of the unborn.

In 2015, Paul introduced a standalone legislation and amendment to defund Planned Parenthood. In 2016, he also introduced legislation that gave unborn children the same rights as people who were born, according to The Hill.

Paul was an original composer of S. 2311, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, and in January 2017 he introduced S. 231, the Life at Conception Act.

When Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Paul was not afraid to share his hopes for a pro-life replacement. “I think we do need a pro-life justice and I’ve always been in favor of that,” he said to CNS News.

Paul describes himself as “100% pro-life” on his website. “I believe life begins at conception and that abortion takes the life of an innocent human being. It is the duty of our government to protect this life as a right guaranteed under the Constitution.”

He believes that it is unconstitutional for the government to help take the life of an innocent human, and says he will always support legislation that would end abortion.

“I strongly oppose any federal funding of abortion and will attempt to stop the flow of tax dollars to groups who perform or advocate for abortion,” Paul wrote. “I have been leading the fight to prohibit all taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider and introduced legislation to do so. I will continue to bring this legislation up for a vote as opportunities on the Senate floor arise.

“In addition, we may be able to save millions of lives in the near future by allowing states to pass their own anti-abortion laws. If states were able to do so, I sincerely believe many — including Kentucky — would do so tomorrow, saving hundreds of thousands of lives,” he said.

“Before 1973, abortion was illegal in most states. Since Roe v. Wade, over 50 million children have died in abortion procedures.”

