Report: 12 More ‘Damning’ Planned Parenthood Videos Are Possibly in the Works

David Daleiden and his lawyers filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a gag order in a federal case that involves the sting videos of Planned Parenthood selling the body parts of aborted babies for profit, as reported by PJ Media.

Daleiden, who is the project lead at the Center for Medical Progress, explained that if the gag order is dropped, there will be at least 12 new videos released.

While in a conference call, Daleiden said if this gag order is lifted, “You can expect probably a solid dozen more videos, really in the same vein as the original undercover video releases” back in 2015.

CMP and Daleiden became well-known after publishing videos in 2015 that revealed affiliates of Planned Parenthood haggling over prices for aborted baby parts.

Planned Parenthood responded to the videos saying that they were falsely edited, and the National Abortion Foundation took action and brought a federal lawsuit against Daleiden.

With this lawsuit, the judge put an injunction on further videos, meaning Daleiden could not continue releasing them. Daleiden described those videos that have not yet been released as some of the “most damning.”

“NAF’s federal lawsuit was one of the first in federal court sought a federal gag order against the remaining undercover videos,” he said in the conference call to reporters.

“This undercover footage has not seen the light of day. It includes some of the most damning and incriminating tapes that we ever recorded” about “the sale of aborted baby parts.”

In July, NAF dropped seven of the 11 charges against Daleiden and CMP.

His lawyers filed three orders on Wednesday, which included “an anti-SLAPP motion to strike NAF’s complaint, a motion to dismiss NAF’s complaint, and a motion to dissolve or modify and clarify the preliminary injunction on the videos.”

There have been recent events that helped show that validity of the videos that Daleiden had released.

In December, DaVinci Biosciences and DV Biologics admitted guilt in a $7.8 million settlement with the Orange County District Attorney for selling body parts of aborted babies from Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties for profit.

Affiliates of Planned Parenthood are also under criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

If the orders that were filed Wednesday are honored, the new videos that Daleiden have will not be out until October.

The videos that Daleiden has show NAF meeting at their annual convention, and he claims that they were filmed in a public place.

The videos that are covered over the gag order are also key evidence in the criminal case. Daleiden’s lawyers said that “any restriction on them from the federal court would unconstitutionally interfere with the California justice system and David Daleiden’s 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th and 14th amendment rights to defend himself from the AG’s and Planned Parenthood’s false charges.”

