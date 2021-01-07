Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon said Wednesday that several congressmen stayed behind to defend the House chamber as rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol.

Fallon described watching “courage personified” when police entered the House chamber on Wednesday and alerted lawmakers that the Capitol had been breached.

Fallon said that he, Texas Reps. Tony Gonzales, Ronny Jackson and Troy Nehls, Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin, and Colorado Rep. Ken Buck stood their ground as rioters reached the doors of the House chamber.

“We augmented the Police and stood our ground,” Fallon wrote in a Facebook post.

“We will never be intimated by any mob, regardless of their motivations.”

TRENDING: As Democrats Secure Total Control of US Government, China Makes Its Move

The Texas congressman described breaking furniture to make clubs and helping police barricade the doors. “Ronny [Jackson] looked over at me and declared, ‘I’m not going anywhere!'” Fallon wrote. “No one flinched. No one!!!” he added. “I serve with heroes. My Texas GOP colleagues have been my friends and now they are my heroes!!!” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a news conference that as of Wednesday evening, police had made at least 52 arrests, 26 of which were on Capitol grounds. He said the rioting resulted in four deaths. A woman who was fatally shot by police has been identified as San Diego resident Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the U.S. Air Force. Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.