The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

No, That’s Not a Bible This School Pastor Is Packing

By Joe Setyon
February 20, 2018 at 2:52pm

Print

In the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Florida, schools across the country are taking precautions to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.

And one parochial school in New Mexico isn’t taking any chances, with many of its teachers — as well as the principal and the head of security — carrying firearms so they can defend themselves and the students, if necessary.

One of the pastors at the school is also armed. He showed Inside Edition a .45 he keeps in a case that looks like a Bible.

Students in a classroom at the school were asked whether they felt safer knowing that their teachers were armed.

Every hand in the room went up to indicate that firearms can make students feel safer.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Last week’s shooting has sparked renewed calls for teachers to be able to carry firearms. As noted by BizPac Review, many people on social media seem to support this idea.

Do you think arming teachers will help prevent mass shootings?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: MSNBC Host’s Question for Police Chief Shows He Really Does Fear Guns, Not Criminals

As The Western Journal reported, a sheriff in Ohio thinks one way to prevent mass shootings at schools is not only to arm teachers, but to make sure they know how to protect their students.

One day after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, which left 17 people dead, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones posted a video to Facebook explaining that “the current way we do things in the school system needs to be changed.”

“We need to put armed personnel in schools,” he said in the video. “We need to look at metal detectors. This is not going to stop or go away but we need to be prepared and we don’t need to have our heads in the sand.”

Jones said in a follow-up tweet he’d accept 50 candidates for the class, and that interested school employees should email his office. Within 20 minutes, he said he’d already received 50 requests, and interest only grew from there.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: guns, Second Amendment

By: Joe Setyon on February 20, 2018 at 2:52pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Joy Behar

ABC Pays the Price After Joy Behar Attacks Christianity on ’The View’

Joe Setyon

Sheriff Offers Free Gun Class for Teachers… Slots Fill in 20 Minutes

Becky Loggia

Florida Sheriff: Arming Teachers, Ending Gun-Free Zones Would Be A ‘Game-Changer’

Jonathan Pincus

Olympic Skater Who Attacked Pence Just Got Hired By NBC

Becky Loggia

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox: Florida Shooting Is ‘What You Get’ with Trump in The White House

Chris Agee

Sylvia_Sieve_Hendon

US Judge Rules Parents Who Oppose Transgender Hormone Therapy Must Give up Custody of Daughter

Jason Hopkins

bob casey, Donald trump

Top Democrat Doesn’t Want Mueller to Release His Report on Trump ‘Until After’ 2018 Elections

Chuck Ross

Daily_News_Cover

Mainstream Media Spreading False Claim That Florida Shooter Was Trained by the NRA

Recently Posted