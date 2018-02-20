No, That’s Not a Bible This School Pastor Is Packing

In the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Florida, schools across the country are taking precautions to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.

And one parochial school in New Mexico isn’t taking any chances, with many of its teachers — as well as the principal and the head of security — carrying firearms so they can defend themselves and the students, if necessary.

One of the pastors at the school is also armed. He showed Inside Edition a .45 he keeps in a case that looks like a Bible.

Students in a classroom at the school were asked whether they felt safer knowing that their teachers were armed.

Every hand in the room went up to indicate that firearms can make students feel safer.

Last week’s shooting has sparked renewed calls for teachers to be able to carry firearms. As noted by BizPac Review, many people on social media seem to support this idea.

TEACHERS WITH GUNS MAKE THE CLASSROOM SAFER https://t.co/TjFxAA9O1O — moosetails (@moosetails0007) February 18, 2018

If you don’t want to be victimized or have victims, all must be ready to fight back. Everything else is noise. The left in there stupidity will get us all killed. have we had enough of their idiocy yet? https://t.co/w7qU8VpZB8 — David Terry (@Trumper2020) February 19, 2018 RELATED: MSNBC Host’s Question for Police Chief Shows He Really Does Fear Guns, Not Criminals

This is how you do it, dems! Don’t take them away. Put them in the hands of responsible adults. https://t.co/B20ymiBPwU — ☆☆☆PROUD DEPLORABLE☆☆☆ (@RybakStephanie) February 18, 2018

Common sense gun control, when good guys control guns bad gys know and don’t show. https://t.co/DH6DspVjmC — Conrad (@conradsy) February 18, 2018

As The Western Journal reported, a sheriff in Ohio thinks one way to prevent mass shootings at schools is not only to arm teachers, but to make sure they know how to protect their students.

One day after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, which left 17 people dead, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones posted a video to Facebook explaining that “the current way we do things in the school system needs to be changed.”

“We need to put armed personnel in schools,” he said in the video. “We need to look at metal detectors. This is not going to stop or go away but we need to be prepared and we don’t need to have our heads in the sand.”

I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018

Jones said in a follow-up tweet he’d accept 50 candidates for the class, and that interested school employees should email his office. Within 20 minutes, he said he’d already received 50 requests, and interest only grew from there.

