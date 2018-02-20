No, That’s Not a Bible This School Pastor Is Packing

In the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Florida, schools across the country are taking precautions to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again.
And one parochial school in New Mexico isn’t taking any chances, with many of its teachers — as well as the principal and the head of security — carrying firearms so they can defend themselves and the students, if necessary.
One of the pastors at the school is also armed. He showed Inside Edition a .45 he keeps in a case that looks like a Bible.
Students in a classroom at the school were asked whether they felt safer knowing that their teachers were armed.
Every hand in the room went up to indicate that firearms can make students feel safer.
Last week’s shooting has sparked renewed calls for teachers to be able to carry firearms. As noted by BizPac Review, many people on social media seem to support this idea.
As The Western Journal reported, a sheriff in Ohio thinks one way to prevent mass shootings at schools is not only to arm teachers, but to make sure they know how to protect their students.
One day after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, which left 17 people dead, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones posted a video to Facebook explaining that “the current way we do things in the school system needs to be changed.”
“We need to put armed personnel in schools,” he said in the video. “We need to look at metal detectors. This is not going to stop or go away but we need to be prepared and we don’t need to have our heads in the sand.”
Later, when explaining who in schools should be armed, Jones suggested that retired police officers or military veterans could be hired as guards. Or, he said, perhaps school teachers need to be armed and trained.
On Sunday, Jones went a step further, posting on social media that he’d be offering a “free concealed and Carry class” for school teachers in his county.
Jones said in a follow-up tweet he’d accept 50 candidates for the class, and that interested school employees should email his office. Within 20 minutes, he said he’d already received 50 requests, and interest only grew from there.
