Authorities revealed formal charges Tuesday totaling 305 counts against the alleged perpetrator of the November mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LBGT club, according to CNN.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, allegedly shot and killed five people, hurting many others at Club Q. During a Tuesday court hearing, District Attorney Michael Allen announced formal charges against him, including murder, attempted murder, assault and bias-motivated offenses, CNN reported.

His attorneys said Aldrich identifies as “non-binary.”

Aldrich would be mandatorily sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder, according to Reuters. Colorado abolished the death penalty in 2020.

The Colorado Springs Police Department praised civilians Richard Fierro and Thomas James Monday on Twitter for intervening in the shooting.

Fierro, a combat veteran who was at the venue with his wife, daughter and friends, told The New York Times that he charged over to the gunman after shooting began, tackled him and beat him with the gunman’s weapon.

Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 after his mother claimed he threatened her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office press release said.

Formal charges were not pursued in that case, The Gazette reported.

The District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

