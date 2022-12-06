Parler Share
News
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into Saturday's shooting at the Club Q nightclub on Nov. 21 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into Saturday's shooting at the Club Q nightclub on Nov. 21 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

'Non-Binary' Colorado Shooting Suspect Officially Charged with Over 300 Counts

 By Trevor Schakohl  December 6, 2022 at 10:18am
Parler Share

Authorities revealed formal charges Tuesday totaling 305 counts against the alleged perpetrator of the November mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LBGT club, according to CNN.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, allegedly shot and killed five people, hurting many others at Club Q. During a Tuesday court hearing, District Attorney Michael Allen announced formal charges against him, including murder, attempted murder, assault and bias-motivated offenses, CNN reported.

His attorneys said Aldrich identifies as “non-binary.”

Aldrich would be mandatorily sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder, according to Reuters. Colorado abolished the death penalty in 2020.

The Colorado Springs Police Department praised civilians Richard Fierro and Thomas James Monday on Twitter for intervening in the shooting.

Trending:
Former Congressman Arrested at Airport - Caught in Middle of Federal Criminal Probe

Fierro, a combat veteran who was at the venue with his wife, daughter and friends, told The New York Times that he charged over to the gunman after shooting began, tackled him and beat him with the gunman’s weapon.

Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 after his mother claimed he threatened her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office press release said.

Formal charges were not pursued in that case, The Gazette reported.

The District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




'Non-Binary' Colorado Shooting Suspect Officially Charged with Over 300 Counts
Ketanji Brown Jackson Invents Racist 'It's a Wonderful Life' Hypothetical in Middle of SCOTUS Arguments
Disbarred 'Creepy Porn Lawyer' Hit with Long Prison Sentence for Stealing Millions of Dollars
Transgender Activists Promote Puberty Blocker as Safe for Children ... But Look Why Alabama Plans to Use It on Sex Offenders
At Least $20 Million in COVID Relief Funds Fell Into the Hands of China-Linked Groups
See more...

Conversation