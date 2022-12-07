North Philly Store Owner Fed Up with Violent Crime, So He Hires Team of Guards with AR-15s

You’ve heard it before but hear it again now: The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun. Even better? Lots of good guys with guns.

According to WTXF-TV, that’s a strategy that one Philadelphia gas station owner is sticking with as he was recently forced to be proactive in keeping himself, his business, and especially his patrons safe in a crime-ridden city that has become an eye-opening example of Democratic leadership gone wrong.

“They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level,” said Karco gas station owner Neil Patel. “We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs.”

His answer to Philly’s crime problem? Hire skilled, trained men with big guns. And that’s precisely what he did, telling the local Fox affiliate that he spent the money to employ Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. state agents, armed to the teeth with AR-15s and tactical shotguns, sporting Kevlar body armor.

If it sounds like he hired a platoon of fighting soldiers, he did because he had no choice. After his vehicle was recently vandalized and after having his ATM stolen and business property vandalized, Patel decided to no longer be a victim statistic.

Patel’s gas station is located at Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philly, just one of the many parts of Philadelphia where violent crimes are on the rise, as Axios recently reported.

WTXF reporter Jason Martinez posted video footage of one of Patel’s heavily armed, tactical gear-clad armed security guards.

“A North Philly owner says he’s had enough violent crime at his gas station so he’s hired these guys to protect his customers and store. Does this make you feel safer? Or uncomfortable,” Martinez tweeted.

A North Philly owner says he’s had enough violent crime at his gas station so he’s hired these guys to protect his customers and store. Does this make you feel safer? Or uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/ZOXvUxTvyW — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) December 6, 2022

Given the unfortunate reality that their city is a massive drug-addled, homelessness-plagued den of violent crimes and iniquity, any reasonable person in Philadelphia should feel nothing less than “safer” when approaching Patel’s gas station or any others like it.

One Twitter user immediately responded to Martinez’s question of whether a person might feel “uncomfortable” with armed guards patrolling the grounds of Patel’s gas station.

“Why would it make someone uncomfortable? Those guys are there to protect people. Why didn’t you ask if customers feel uncomfortable out of fear of being mugged, shot or carjacked?” tweeted Christopher Tremoglie of the Washington Examiner.

Why would it make someone uncomfortable? Those guys are there to protect people. Why didn’t you ask if customers feel uncomfortable out of fear of being mugged, shot or carjacked? — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) December 6, 2022

Sure, it’s not ideal to have to shell out the funds to make it look like your business is in downtown Baghdad during the war, but at least Patel’s patrons know that they have a chance to stay alive if something happens while they’re there. Philly cops simply can’t get there soon enough.

Police, God love them, are reactive. That’s their job. In cities like Philadelphia, the average police response time is nine minutes, according to data provided by SafeSmartLiving.com.

Imagine being caught up in a violent crime in a city like Philadelphia, where the police might not get there for 10 or more minutes. Those legal, heavily armed, and trained security officers will have the chance to save your life long before the local cops do.

Philadelphia is another prime example of why protecting the Second Amendment at all costs is so important. Without such rights, Patel would be virtually defenseless against the out-of-control crime in what was once a great American city.

Taking matters into his own hands is the only move at this point, and I’m willing to bet that a vast majority of his patrons will appreciate his efforts to keep them safe.

I know I would.

