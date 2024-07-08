Biden Savagely Insulted by His Own Campaign Volunteer as TV Segment Takes Surprise Turn

If these are what the guys on the president’s side are thinking, it doesn’t look good for his campaign.

A routine television piece pushing President Joe Biden’s visit to Philadelphia on Sunday took a surprising turn when a campaign volunteer blurted out an obvious insult.

And the fact that the man laughed out loud in the process just made it worse.

The moment came during a KYW-TV piece covering Biden’s campaign swing to the City of Brotherly Love.

Check it out here. It’s a good bet Team Biden wasn’t loving it.







Biden paid a visit to a church in the morning, then headed to visit campaign offices in the Manayunk section of the city — a move that took at least one volunteer by surprise.

“Is he coming here?” campaign volunteer Solomon Troupe asked on camera.

“I didn’t know,” he said. “That’s cool. That’s dope.”

Then came the killer line:

“I hope he’s awake for it.”

The clip caught plenty of interest after the Republican social media account RNC Research picked it up:

Here’s how one of Biden’s own campaign volunteers reacted when he heard Crooked Joe was stopping by: “I hope he’s awake for it” pic.twitter.com/kbIUYSQit9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

lol. That’s a pretty low bar. — Michael Seville (@Michaeldfl) July 8, 2024

WoW! They know and still want to vote for him, that is insane — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 8, 2024

That wasn’t the only part of the Philly report that had to hurt the Biden effort. A pizza shop feature minutes later made it clear that it was former President Donald Trump’s territory — and inflation was the main reason.

“Now, I’m leaning toward Donald Trump. … Because with Biden in office the past four-year term, it’s gotten a lot more expensive,” a man identified as a worker at Marathon Pizza told KYW.

It’s important to remember that this broadcast came in the swing state of Pennsylvania. And while Philadelphia is reliably blue territory, the city’s suburbs could well be the battlegrounds that decide the future of the Keystone State and its 19 Electoral College votes.

If Biden campaign volunteers are comfortable telling jokes — on camera — about his evident unfitness for the office he holds, it’s not a good sign for Democrats at all.

