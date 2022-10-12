Parler Share
Casa Grande Police Department seized 500,000 fentanyl pills hidden in collagen supplement bottles.
'Not Encountered Before': Border Authorities Discover New Version of Rainbow Fentanyl

 By Jennie Taer  October 12, 2022 at 9:38am
Border authorities encountered a new form of rainbow fentanyl that smugglers attempted to bring into the U.S., Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries said in a tweet Tuesday.

On Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized around 413,000 fentanyl pills, 44,000 of which “had the rainbow colors combined in each pill.” Humphries said the new version of the pills was “not encountered before” as the area continues to see seizures of the new type of candy-colored drug.

Nogales is an area of Arizona that is across from Sinaloa drug cartel territory in Mexico. Sunday’s seizure also included 7.4 pounds of fentanyl powder and 14.4 pounds of heroin, Humphries said.

Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

For months, the port in Nogales has seen several smuggling attempts of rainbow fentanyl. Authorities in several states, including Washington, OregonAlaska and West Virginia have also encountered rainbow fentanyl.

Jennie Taer
Conversation