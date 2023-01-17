Parler Share
The Caldwell Fire Department in Caldwell, Idaho, responded to a call of a dog that got stuck in a tree on Wednesday after chasing a squirrel.
The Caldwell Fire Department in Caldwell, Idaho, responded to a call of a dog that got stuck in a tree on Wednesday after chasing a squirrel. (John Gregory / Facebook screen shot)

'He Did Not Learn His Lesson': Dog Gets Stuck in Tree Chasing Squirrel, Has To Be Rescued

 By Amanda Thomason  January 17, 2023 at 11:18am
Firefighters get called about all sorts of community issues that cover a range of situations and emergency levels. There’s an old trope of the firefighter rescuing a cat out of a tree, but last week it was a much larger pet that needed rescuing from a tree top.

The Caldwell Fire Department in Idaho got a call about a pit bull/Siberian husky mix named Izzy who found himself in quite the predicament after scampering up a tree after a squirrel.

Anyone who’s had a squirrel-crazy dog knows the fervor with which a dog can go after the small, irritating furballs — but few dogs have the pure athleticism of Izzy.



Owner Christina Danner had to call for help when she realized her wayward pup was going to stay stuck up in that tree unless someone did something about it.

“Well, definitely not a cat in a tree,” the Caldwell Fire Department posted on Wednesday. “Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon.

“After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.”

According to Danner, though, the incident and humbling rescue had no effect on dampening the dog’s interest.

“Izzy is pitbul / husky,” Danner commented on the fire department’s post. “He was the runt of the litter.

“He did not learn his lesson. He’s been whining all morning trying to get out and get that squirrel.”

She shared a photo of Izzy looking longingly out the back door at a squirrel that was probably quite pleased at all the chaos it had created. She also said that even though Izzy is determined, he’s never come close to actually catching the squirrel.

“Well that’s a new one we haven’t seen before,” the Lebanon Fire District commented.

“To catch the squirrel, one must become the squirrel,” another commenter quipped.

“My dog can’t climb the stairs and this dog climbs trees,” another wrote.

Some people also chimed in to say this behavior is familiar to them, especially for certain athletic, prey-driven breeds of dog.

For now, Izzy is back on solid ground, but who knows what kind of shenanigans he — and the squirrel — will get into in the future.

