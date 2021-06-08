Model and actress Chrissy Teigen is continuing to face consequences for a series of hostile tweets that emerged last month.

While Teigen’s comments are indefensible, Christians should not take this as an opportunity to celebrate her downfall. The public is watching the scandal play out, presenting people of faith with the chance to respond to it in a Christlike manner.

Understandably, some Christians may feel that Teigen is receiving the comeuppance she deserves. The model has frequently been hostile online to those who disagree with her politically, sometimes even sarcastically tweeting at pro-lifers that she was donating to Planned Parenthood in their name.

Still, God calls on his children to love their enemies, even if that grace is not reciprocated.

The Teigen Scandal

As the U.K. Daily Mail reported, Teigen was recently dropped from marketing campaigns for the cleaning brand Safely, which she founded with businesswoman and media personality Kris Jenner. The celebrity’s “Cravings” cookware brand has also been blacklisted by some big-name retailers, such as Macy’s, Target and Bloomingdale’s.

In addition, Teigen has also withdrawn from a voiceover role on a Netflix show titled “Never Have I Ever,” according to a Netflix spokesperson.

These career consequences appear to be following on the heels of a cyberbullying scandal involving the celebrity.

Back in 2011, Teigen sent tweets to 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, encouraging the teenager to commit suicide.

According to the U.K. Mirror, however, Stodden, who calls herself “non-binary,” was not the only target of a series of volatile tweets from Teigen.

For example, in December 2010, following an announcement that singer Mariah Carey was pregnant with twins, Teigen tweeted an insensitive joke about Carey’s weight. While the tweet no longer appears to be active, it has re-emerged via screenshots due to the incident involving Stodden.

“Why is anyone surprised Mariah is having twins?” Teigen wrote.

“I was always pretty positive there were 2-15 babies growing inside of her.”

Other targets of Teigen’s cyberbullying included actresses Quvenzhané Wallis, Lindsay Lohan and Tamera Mowry. Singer Avril Lavigne and MTV’s “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham were also subjected to name-calling and other hurtful comments.

Since Teigen’s tweets became the center of public attention, the celebrity’s posts on social media appear to be minimal. She did, however, apologize for her past actions in a May 12 Twitter thread.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” Teigen wrote.

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

In a statement published the same day at TMZ, however, Stodden seemed skeptical of the sincerity of Teigen’s apology.

“I accept her apology and forgive her,” the model said.

“But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.”

Stodden also said that it seemed like Teigen’s apology was motivated by a desire to “save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

Extending Grace Even When It Is Difficult

Without a doubt, Stodden has been hurt by the comments she received, as there was no excuse for them. Teigen must take responsibility and work to earn the forgiveness of Stodden and others that she hurt.

The things the celebrity said were indeed cruel. But there is a difference between condemning the comments and using them as an opportunity to smash a political opponent.

The incident surrounding Teigen serves as a reminder that no one is perfect, and even those who call themselves Christians deserve the worst for their behavior. Marrying Teigen to her sin is not only unproductive, but it is also contradictory to what the Bible teaches about God’s eternal love for all His children.

As Romans 5:10 says, “For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by his life.”

Choosing to love someone like Teigen does not mean condoning her actions. But it does mean Christians must accept that no person is beyond redemption, thanks to the limitless grace of God.

Instead of seeking the destruction of others, Christians should strive to seek their ultimate good and pray that people like Teigen will seek after God.

