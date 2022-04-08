This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the 2020 presidential election. Much of the money went to battleground states, and one of those states was Wisconsin.

“Rigged” tells the full story of how Zuckerberg used his money to help Joe Biden win in 2020, and you can get your copy here today.

“In Wisconsin, you had them putting their own personnel in to actually run the election in places,” former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said in the film.





Wisconsin Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen made the same accusation.

“What we do know is Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein on Election Day was in the counting room in the KI Center in Green Bay, [Wisconsin],” she said.

This man’s background makes his alleged presence in a Wisconsin counting room very questionable.

If you want to learn about Zuckerberg’s full plot to influence the 2020 election in favor of Biden, get “Rigged” here for just $4.99. It’s available right now.

In the film, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman said Spitzer-Rubenstein was not a resident of Wisconsin. Instead, Gableman said he hailed from Brooklyn, New York.

Spitzer-Gableman was allegedly in Wisconsin as part of a more than $1 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the organization that Zuckerberg funded to help run elections.

“He is a very active partisan Democrat, and he came here and he became the de facto conduit between all of the Zuckerberg money and seeing to the enforcement of all of the obligations in the Zuckerberg contract,” Gableman said.

Yet according to Brandtjen, Spitzer-Rubenstein was not forthcoming about his actual identity.

“He actually was the one on Election Day that had a tag that said he worked for the city of Green Bay,” Brandtjen said. “He never did.”

That was not even the most shocking allegation Brandtjen made. She followed it up with another claim that, if true, would be one of the biggest bombshells in the entire film.

“Here’s a guy from New York, in the counting room, with five out of the six keys to the facility,” she said. “It’s on the contract from the KI Center: A guy from New York has access to the machinery and the ballots on the day before the election.”

If a non-resident of Wisconsin was truly walking around during election week with keys to an election facility and access to ballots and voting machines, it is hard to imagine a more damming piece of evidence of a rigged election.

This is just one of many shocking stories chronicled in “Rigged.” If you want to hear more about Zuckerberg’s plot, buy “Rigged” here right now.

