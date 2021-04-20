Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Number of Migrant Children Reported in Mexico on Way to US Skyrockets 900% in 3 Months

Unaccompanied minors wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on April 10, 2021, in La Joya, Texas.John Moore / Getty ImagesUnaccompanied minors wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on April 10, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 20, 2021 at 3:53pm
Mewe Share P Share

The number of migrant children in Mexico hoping to make it to the United States reportedly increased by over 900 percent from January to March of this year.

An analysis conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund determined that 380 migrant children were in Mexico at the beginning of the year, with that number jumping to 3,500 by the end of March.

Those figures translate to an average of 275 minors arriving in Mexico each day, The New York Times reported.

UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America expressed her concern for the children who are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I was heartbroken to see the suffering of so many young children, including babies, at the Mexican border with the U.S.,” Jean Gough said.

TRENDING: Soccer Player Files Lawsuit Alleging She Was Forced Off Team for Refusing to Kneel

While attention has been focused on the Biden administration’s border crisis, Gough is also worried about the conditions in Mexico.

“Most of the shelter facilities I visited in Mexico are already overcrowded and cannot accommodate the increasing number of children and families migrating northward,” she said.

Gough also argued that the underlying issue at the border is poverty in Mexico and Central America.

“The real child crisis is not at the U.S. border, it’s in the poorest communities of northern Central America and Mexico,” she said.

Should there be tighter restrictions at the southern border?

“Central American families aren’t migrating — they are fleeing.”

President Joe Biden finally used the term “crisis” on Saturday to describe the situation at the border, but he has done little to address the surging number of illegal migrants.

The White House has since tried to walk back his comments.

The president was “was referring to the crisis in Central America — the dire circumstances so many are fleeing from. He was not referring to the Federal Government’s response,” an unnamed White House official told CNN.

While the Biden administration kept in place coronavirus measures imposed at the border by former President Donald Trump, it has also paused border wall construction and gotten rid of key immigration policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols.

RELATED: White House Backtracks Joe Biden Calling the Border Situation as 'Crisis'

There certainly doesn’t seem to be much urgency from the current White House to put a stop to skyrocketing illegal migration.

It’s a tragic situation all the way around — and one the Biden administration doesn’t seem to be capable of fixing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Number of Migrant Children Reported in Mexico on Way to US Skyrockets 900% in 3 Months
Even the Fact-Checkers Admit Democrats Are Fudging Bipartisan Support for Biden's Jobs Plan
Red State AGs Hit Back at Dems' Attempt to Pack Supreme Court
Portland Church Will Struggle to Feed the Homeless Due to Repairs from Riot Damage
Young Not Stupid: The Self-Righteous Biden WH Has Done Incalculable Damage by Hitting the J&J Vaccine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×