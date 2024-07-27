Olympic Athletes Hit With Shortages, Horrible Woke Food as Green Movement Spreads

Food shortages have hit the Paris Olympics, with some athletes complaining that the menu has more woke on it than competition food.

“They are saying the Games are more sustainable and there is way more plant-based food but sometimes if you go at peak times it’s challenging to even get a piece of chicken,” the Times of London quoted one British athlete whose name was withheld as saying.

Andy Anson, chief executive of the British Olympic Association said the food “is not adequate.”

“There are not enough of certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates, and then there is the quality of the food, with raw meat being served to athletes,” Anson said.

“They have got to improve it over the next couple of days dramatically,” he said.

He said that British athletes are shunning the main dining hall.

“Our athletes have decided they would rather go and eat in our performance lodge in Clichy, so we are having to get another chef to come over as the demand is far exceeding what we thought it would be,” he said.

“The athletes are not going there just to eat their lunch, they are packing meals for their dinner as they don’t want to go into the athlete restaurant to eat. So we are trying to make sure our athletes have an advantage by having more food. It is the biggest issue at the moment,” he said.

A French-language publication said Sodexo, which is feeding the athletes, has said it will make more food available that meshes with what athletes need.

The report also said that the athlete said the food at this year’s Olympics is far worse than in Tokyo where the Games were last held.

On the website of the Games, the Paris Olympics vowed to redefine how food is served at an Olympics, with twice as much plant-based food as ever before.

“What if the Paris 2024 Games were an opportunity to discover a new way of eating in stadiums and sports events? Paris 2024 intends to use the Games as an opportunity to highlight how creative and sustainable food can be produced at a major international event, as is highlighted in its ‘Food Vision,'” the site proclaimed.

Writing on Outkick, Mark Harris offered a summary of the food fight.

“In other words, Olympic officials are trying to force premiere athletes into eating vegan meals because ‘carbon footprints’ are more important than providing adequate food options for those who rely on animal proteins,” he said.

“The International Olympic Committee had mandated the food must be local, primarily plant-based, and focused on minimal waste.” https://t.co/lpKOyARZBW — Damon Gang (@Damon_Gang) July 27, 2024

The website SwimSwam noted that food is not the only issue.

Crowded buses and a lack of transportation means that swimmers who want to go the 10 miles from the Olympic village to the pool where swimming events take place could face a two-hour trip.

