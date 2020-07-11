SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Nurse Gives 'Little Bit of Love, of Faith, of Hope' To COVID Patients with Violin

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published July 11, 2020 at 8:17am
P Share Print

Hospitals have a very specific set of sounds, and they’re not always pleasant. Beeps from monitors, the whir of machines, carts getting wheeled back and forth and people crying out or just being eerily quiet create an unsettling soundtrack for a patient.

But at El Pino Hospital in Santiago, Chile, two times a week around dinner time, a much sweeter melody slices through the background noise.

This musical reprieve is thanks to nurse Dámaris Silva, who instead of taking the much-needed break to calm her own nerves or catch up on missed sleep, decides to walk the halls of the COVID-19 ward with her violin and bring “a little bit of love, of faith, of hope,” she told Reuters.

Silva plays a variety of songs, though she focuses on popular Latin tunes — music that her patients will recognize and that might bring them a moment of peace.

TRENDING: James Woods on Latest Biden Gaffe: 'It's Outright Cruelty' To Leave Him in Front of Camera

“As soon as I walk in, the patients brighten, they seem happier; they smile and applaud,” she said.

“[I’m] delivering a little bit of love, delivering a little bit of faith, a little bit of hope with my violin — which perhaps is something more than the music,” Silva told Reuters, according to Fox News.

“It’s not just a song, but rather every time I do it, I do it from my heart.”

For the nurse and musician, it’s more than just playing music. It’s a way to serve, and a way to honor God.

Her posts on Facebook have a strong, uniting thread running through them that highlights her faith.

“God you have been faithful,” she captioned one photo.

“Make it more than just music,” she wrote in another. “God you first.”

Her friends have recognized her gift and message as well, and have posted on her Facebook to encourage her.

RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead at Age 41

“I congratulate you Dámaris, I think it’s what we all feel to see you through the press, much more than music, to God,” one wrote.

Others have found their own ways to lift patients‘ spirits through singing happy birthday, applauding when patients are discharged and writing letters to patients, but Silva’s is definitely unique and a lovely way to use a gift to encourage those who truly need it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Nurse Gives 'Little Bit of Love, of Faith, of Hope' To COVID Patients with Violin
How One Woman Heroically Stopped a Stranger from Jumping Off Bridge
US Marine Caught on Video Saving Toddler Thrown from Balcony of Burning Building
Nurse Tragically Killed While Trying To Help Car Crash Victim: She Was 'an Angel on Earth'
Police Searching for Missing 'Glee' Actress After Reportedly Finding Age 4 Son Alone on Boat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×