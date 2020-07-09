Nurses put a lot on the line. As part of an essential workforce, their value has been recognized even more as of late

But nurses have long gone above and beyond the call of duty. In many off-the-clock situations, nurses are the first to respond.

Ana Kincart, 36, from Boone County, Kentucky, was on her way to work Monday morning when she spotted a Chevy Camaro that had been involved in an accident.

Being the kind and concerned nurse that she was, she stopped to investigate. The 24-year-old driver, Brandon Hicks, was not seriously injured, but Kincart decided to stay and give a statement to the police.

While they waited, two more vehicles hit them, killing Hicks and Kincart, and sending one of the drivers to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to WLEX-TV.

“Our hearts are ripped out,” Kincart’s stepfather, Andy Cline, posted on Facebook. “Our beautiful Daughter Ana was killed yesterday in a car crash on the Carroll Cropper Bridge.

“While on her way to work she witnessed a car crash in front of her. Being a nurse she exited her car to check on the young man in the accident. He was OK but she stay to give a statement to the police. While waiting she was rear ended by two different vehicles killing both she one person who was in the other accident. Please pray for my family.”

Kincart’s husband Donnie had been experiencing chronic health problems before his wife was taken from him, so friends set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family. Kincart, a mother of four, is survived by her children: Clhoe, 20; Abby, 18; Tristan, 12; and Layla, 9.

The four composed a heartbreaking note that was shared on the GoFundMe page.

“Our mother Ana Marie Kincart was an angel on earth, God’s gift to us all — and now she is his,” they began.

“She touched every person’s life that she walked into. The good and the bad, Ana would be there through it all. Because of this, there will always be a hole in our family where her light once shined.

“For us kids, we have lost our best friend, guide, and savior. She taught us so much about life in such a short time. Above all, Mom taught us how to love and keep faith in our hearts. She was beyond proud to be who she was and encouraged everyone around her to do the same.

“At the end of day, all she wanted to do was hold her babies and husband. She did everything for us, and now we are all lost without her here. No one embraced life like she did — her free spirit lifted us up and filled us with joy. Through jokes, sarcasm, and horseplay, Ana had the ability to infect anyone with the happiness she carried. She was like home, a place you never wanted to leave or forget.”

“We find hope in the prayer journal she left behind, where her words still linger to comfort us: ‘He gives you a new day, a new heart. It doesn’t matter if you are ready or not — when God says it’s time, it’s time. If you turn towards him, he runs to you and meets you.'”

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised over $42,000 for the family. According to a post by Cline, the funeral will be held on Saturday.

