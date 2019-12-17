Nurses Dress Newborn Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out of This World Christmas’

Nurses at a Pennslyvania hospital dressed up newborn babies as Baby Yoda to celebrate an “out of this world Christmas.”

Nurse Caitlin Pechin, who works at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said she knit Santa hats with green ears designed to look like Star Wars character Baby Yoda.

“I made Santa hats with green ears to represent an alien, out of this world Christmas,” Pechin said, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. “Everyone really likes the theme.”

Magee-Womens Hospital posted photos of the babies on its Facebook page. The babies are wearing outfits that say “Cute I Am” and “Merry I Must Be.”

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

“It’s a holiday tradition here at Magee, dressing up our babies in the nursery in festive attire,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. “This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!”

“Literal baby yodas,” one Facebook user commented on the photos.

“My heart can’t take it,” another commented.

Chief Nursing Officer Patty Genday said that the multitude of attention the babies and their parents have received is why the hospital loves dressing them up.

“We love celebrating the birth of our babies with their families and it’s just wonderful to see our parents look at their babies in these adorable little outfits and share them with everyone,” she told Yahoo.

“It’s just a great experience for them.”

RELATED: Vanna White Shares Update on Alex Trebek's Health: 'The Show Must Go On'

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.