Path 27
News

NY State Assembly Committee Meets to Discuss Impeachment of Gov. Cuomo

Jack Davis August 9, 2021 at 10:35am
Path 27

The bureaucratic machinery that could lead to the impeachment of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was set to begin turning Monday as a state legislative panel discusses how to deal with a governor who refuses to leave his post amid near-universal calls for him to do so.

The Democrat-controlled state Assembly began an impeachment investigation into Cuomo in the spring, as allegations against him first began to percolate. Its pace was captured in a report by The New York Times published Aug. 2 that said the investigation “appeared to afford Mr. Cuomo some breathing room amid rising calls for his resignation.”

The report said “the Assembly’s inquiry may yet provide time to Mr. Cuomo, who most political observers expect will run again next year.”

That was last Monday. Then came Tuesday, when New York State Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a blockbuster 165-page report concluding Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Even Democrats who had hedged in the past condemned Cuomo and called upon him to resign.

Trending:
Woke Politics Backfire as NBC's Olympics Coverage Hits Ratings Rock Bottom

Although Cuomo has been adamant that he never did anything wrong, talk of resignation picked up speed after top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday.

The state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee met in Albany on Monday. The panel has already said it is “nearing completion” of its investigation and given Cuomo a deadline of Friday to give it any material he thinks it needs to review before taking action.

The outlet The City said that behind the scenes, there are attempts being made to work out a deal.

A report in the website, citing a source it did not name, said Cuomo is offering not to seek a fourth term as governor in return for the state legislature taking impeachment off the table — a deal that the report said is attracting minimal support.

Impeachment in New York varies slightly from the federal model in that the governor would be removed from office upon the filing of articles of impeachment by the Assembly, and could only be reinstated if the state Senate were to fail to convict him.

Democratic Assemblyman Charles Lavine said Monday the Assembly could release its impeachment report later this month.

“As early as later this month, we will discuss the evidence publicly in an open and transparent manner,” Lavine said, according to CBS News, before closing the committee meeting to the public.

Some accused Democrats of stalling.

Related:
Cuomo Accuser Comes Forward, Details Alleged Misconduct in Public for the First Time

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York on Sunday dared Democrats to follow the impeachment process.

Will Democrats strike a deal with Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

“He needs to be impeached. The Democrats in Albany have been slow-walking this up until this point,” Stefanik told Fox News.

“We have reached a breaking point. We need to make sure that there is equal justice under the law. And whether you’re the most powerful elected official in New York state, laws apply to you just like they do to every other New Yorker,” she said.

She said Cuomo will not pack up and leave without a fight.

“The governor does want to use time as his ally. He is digging in. And they are looking for any opportunity for him to cling onto power,” Stefanik said.

“Again they have been effective at bullying Democrats in the state legislature for years. Not just the past few months. That’s why it’s very important that the state Assembly and state Senate start the impeachment hearings with alacrity, as quickly as possible,” she added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
NY State Assembly Committee Meets to Discuss Impeachment of Gov. Cuomo
Cuomo Accuser Comes Forward, Details Alleged Misconduct in Public for the First Time
Lagging Behind Other Countries After Woke Olympics Start, Strong Finish by American Athletes Propels USA to Top Gold Medal Count of Games
The Castle is Crumbling: Cuomo's 'Enabler and Enforcer' Latest to Turn Her Back on Embattled Governor
Six City Council Members Served with Recall Notice as Cali Residents Hit Breaking Point: 'We Love This City...We Are Not Inclined to Let You Destroy It Without a Fight'
See more...

Conversation